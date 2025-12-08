Will RCB matches be played at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in IPL 2026? Karnataka CM Gives Final Verdict

The IPL 2025 champions will come back with the intention to repeat their heroics in the 19th edition.

The moment Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) lifted the Indian Premier League (IPL) title in 2025, there was ecstasy all around. The wait of 18 years was clearly visible on the faces of the fans and their idol Virat Kohli whose happiness knew no bounds. However, their smiles were short lived. The Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru recorded some horrific incidents in the victory parade the next day.

Apparently, the franchise had planned the victory parade for all the fans to come and enjoy with the team in their den. That being said, it turned out that the plan was executed in a rush, which led to a massive stampede outside the stadium, leaving multiple fans lifeless. What was meant to be a celebration quickly turned into exactly the opposite.

A recommendation from the judicial commission stated not to hold large public gatherings at the Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru after the incident. As per sources, RCB was in talks with the MCA stadium in Pune to host their home games. However, Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, D.K. Shivakumar has promised the fans that the franchise would be playing all their home games at the Chinnaswamy for the upcoming season.

The Deputy Chief Minister stated that the government would take all the necessary precautions to ensure that similar incidents do not take place at the venue. Additionally, he also stated that hosting the matches for RCB would be a matter of pride for the state of Karnataka.

“This is a question of Bengaluru and Karnataka’s pride. We will ensure the IPL matches are held here. We will ensure that such incidents don’t recur and uphold the stadium’s reputation. We will also build a new stadium as an alternative”, stated the Deputy CM.

ALSO READ:

RCB Well Set To Have Another Crack At the Trophy

The IPL 2025 champions look well set to go all the way in the 19th edition of the IPL. Their releases and retentions were bang on point, and like many other franchises, they have retained their core. Virat Kohli and Phil Salt would be set to open the batting for another season, with both of them being extremely confident after their exploits in the last season.

One of the biggest strengths for the franchise would be their power hitters. RCB has got the power-hitter problem solved even before heading into the auction on December 16. Jitesh Sharma, Tim David and Romario Shepherd are all fantastic at the death end with the bat, and can ton the ball for sixes for ultimate fun. Moreover, Shepherd can also be handy with the ball in hand.

The franchise would like to acquire the services of a fast bowler as a back-up for Josh Halewood. Yash Dayal and Bhuvneshwar Kumar look sure starters in the playing XI, and will be coupled with the exploits of Hazlewood. Having said that, the RCB management would be surely eyeing for a good spinner in the auctions to couple with Krunal Pandya.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.