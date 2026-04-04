Will Shreyas Iyer Face a One Match Ban for Another Over-Rate Offence After Latest CSK vs PBKS IPL 2026 Incident?

Punjab Kings sealed a five wicket win over Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Friday. But after the match, Shreyas Iyer and the entire team were fined for breaching the code of conduct.

Why Was Shreyas Iyer and Entire Punjab Kings Team Fined After CSK vs PBKS IPL 2026 Match?

Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer has been fined INR 24 lakh for maintaining a slow over rate again during their win over Chennai Super Kings.

This was Punjab’s second over rate offence of the season, so the penalty also applied to the rest of the team. All players in the playing XI, including the Impact Player, were fined.

“Punjab Kings Captain Shreyas Iyer has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during Match No.7 of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 against Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai,” statement read.

“As this was his team’s second offence of the season under Article 2.22 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct, which pertains to minimum over-rate offences, Iyer was fined INR 24 lakhs. The rest of the members of the Playing XI, including the Impact Player, will be fined either INR six lakhs or 25 per cent of their respective match fees, whichever is lesser,” statement added.

Will Shreyas Iyer Face a Match Ban for Another Over-Rate Offence?

No, Shreyas Iyer will not face a match ban under the current rules. After the Hardik Pandya case, the IPL changed the rule before the 2025 season. Now, captains are fined and may face in-field restrictions for slow over-rate offences, but they are not banned from matches.

Earlier, a third offence could lead to a INR 30 lakh fine along with a one match ban for the captain. This is why Hardik Pandya missed the first match for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025.

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Shreyas Iyer Leads From the Front as Punjab Kings Stay Unbeaten

Punjab Kings restricted Chennai Super Kings to 209/5 in 20 overs. Vijaykumar Vyshak picked up two wickets, while Xavier Bartlett, Marco Jansen, and Yuzvendra Chahal chipped in with one wicket each.

In reply, the PBKS batters chased down the target in 18.4 overs. Shreyas Iyer led from the front with a well made 50, while Prabhsimran Singh scored 43 and Cooper Connolly added 36 to guide the team to their second win of the season.

Punjab Kings are currently unbeaten in IPL 2026. They will next face Kolkata Knight Riders, who are yet to win a match this season. The game will be played at Eden Gardens on April 6.

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