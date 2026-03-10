With IPL 2026 starting on March 28, there is tension in the Lucknow Super Giants camp over Wanindu Hasaranga fitness. The big question on everyone mind is will Wanindu Hasaranga be fit for IPL 2026.

The Sri Lanka bowling all-rounder was bought by LSG for INR 2 crore. He suffered a hamstring injury during the opening game against Ireland in Colombo. Hasaranga underwent an MRI scan which revealed a serious tear in his left hamstring. With the setbacks and his recovery, will Wanindu Hasranga play IPL 2026?

Last Updated: March 10, 2026

Wanindu Hasaranga injury update

The latest Wanindu Hasaranga injury update came on February 10, when he was ruled out of the T20 World Cup 2026 due to a hamstring injury. Since then, there has been no further update on his fitness.

ALSO READ:

Will Wanindu Hasaranga be fit for IPL 2026?

As per the latest update, there is still no clear timeline for the Wanindu Hasaranga return date. He has also faced many injuries in the past.

The Sri Lanka all-rounder earlier missed the entire IPL 2024 season because of chronic heel pain and has had leg injuries before as well. If his recovery takes longer and goes into the IPL window, it could be a big problem for LSG.

So, will Wanindu Hasaranga be fit for IPL 2026? Right now, it is hard to say if Wanindu Hasaranga will play in the tournament.

How Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will cover for Wanindu Hasaranga in IPL 2026

Will Wanindu Hasaranga play for LSG? If the answer is no, they may have to look for a backup plan. In the squad, they have only Sri Lanka player as the overseas spinner and Aiden Markram, who can bowl part time.

Other than that, they have Digvesh Rathi, Shahbaz Ahmed, and M Siddharth as options, who have done well in domestic cricket but they are not as experienced as Hasaranga. So, the team may have to look for an overseas replacement, if he gets ruled out.

Wanindu Hasaranga Form Since 2025

Since the start of 2025, before the injury, Wanindu Hasaranga played 41 T20 matches and picked up 49 wickets. In the match against Ireland where he suffered the injury, he took three wickets.

So, he was in decent form, and getting him for just INR 2 crore was a great deal for Lucknow Super Giants.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.