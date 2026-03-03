The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have a big question to answer ahead of the next season – Will Yash Dayal Play IPL 2026? The uncertainty arises due to the pacer’s involvement in legal proceedings for sexual offences. Although the defending champions have retained him, Yash Dayal is still under investigation and the charges against him are serious which puts a question mark regarding his participation.

If RCB eventually releases him after official communication with BCCI, there will be a void in the pace department. While they have depth after bolstering the domestic pace battery by signing the likes of Abhinandan Singh, Mangesh Yadav at IPL 2026 auction alongside having Rasikh Dar, RCB will still ideally want to rope in a replacement.

In such a case, let’s take a look at the players Bengaluru can target.

Will Yash Dayal Play IPL 2026? Replacement options if RCB releases him

Rajvardhan Hangargekar

The Maharashtra pacer was unfortunate to go unsold in the IPL 2026 auction despite the form he was in. He could be a good fit in the RCB IPL 2026 squad as someone who can bowl and provide batting cushion down the order.

With pace in excess of 145 kmph, the 23-year-old has been consistent in the domestic season. In the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT 2025), Rajvardhan Hangargekar finished as his side’s top wicket-taker with 11 scalps from seven games. He continued his impressive display in the Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT 2025) as well, snaring 13 wickets from seven matches.

In red-ball cricket as well during the Ranji Trophy 2025, Rajvardhan took 10 wickets in just two matches which included two fifers. Furthermore, he has IPL experience playing for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) before joining the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) last season.

Simarjeet Singh

If the answer is no for Will Yash Dayal Play IPL 2026? – Simrajeet Singh can be on the shortlist to fill the vacancy. The Delhi pacer, who was with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) last season after plying his trade with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) from 2022-24, is a tested option. Across three IPL seasons, he has picked 11 wickets in 14 matches.

Furthermore, Simarjeet’s numbers back his case where he was the second-highest wicket-taker for Delhi in Ranji Trophy 2025 with 12 wickets in four games. He also claimed three and six wickets (both across three games) in VHT 2025 and SMAT 2025 respectively.

Chetan Sakariya

The left-arm Chetan Sakariya is another strong candidate RCB can look at in place of Yash Dayal. A like-for-like replacement, Sakariya too has prior IPL experience and boats a good range of variations. The 28-year-old has looked in good form in domestic cricket as well, picking up 17 wickets and 12 wickets in VHT 2025 and SMAT 2025 respectively.

