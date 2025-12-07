WTC Points Table: Australia Consolidate Top Spot As England Slip After 2nd Ashes 2025 Test, Updated World Test Championship 2025-27 Standings

Australia are unbeaten in the World Test Championship 2025-27 cycle so far.

The ongoing cycle of the World Test Championship is gaining pace. After South Africa consolidated their spot in the second position after a historic 2-0 whitewash over India in India, Australia have started the Ashes 2025 series with a bang, defeating arch-rivals England in each of the first two Tests. They sit pretty at the top winning all five of their games in the current cycle.

New Zealand have made their way to the sixth position after the draw against the West Indies in Christchurch, while the Windies sit last without a single win in six Tests so far.

Updated WTC Points Table After AUS vs ENG 2nd Test

Australia keep their top spot in the WTC points table with an unbeaten record, while South Africa are second with 75%. New Zealand have found their place just below India after their first Test of the WTC cycle.

POS TEAM PLAYED WON LOST DRAW DED POINTS PCT 1 AUS 5 5 0 0 0 60 100.00 2 SA 4 3 1 0 0 36 75 3 SL 2 1 0 1 0 16 66.67 4 PAK 2 1 1 0 0 12 50 5 IND 9 4 4 1 0 52 48.15 6 NZ 1 0 0 1 0 4 33.33 7 ENG 7 2 4 1 2 26 30.95 8 BAN 2 0 1 1 0 4 16.67 9 WI 6 0 5 1 0 4 5.56

WTC 2025-27 Points System

The World Test Championship continues to follow its existing structure:

12 points for a win

6 points for a tie

4 points for a draw

0 points for a loss

Over-rate penalties apply

The use of PCT ensures fair standings despite differing numbers of matches played per team.

IND vs SA: India Lose Home Test Series to South Africa

The series was mostly highlighted by India’s subpar batting, selection choices and pitch controversy in Kolkata. With a turner, Indian spinners were supposed to wreak havoc but instead Simon Harmer took a 10-wicket match-haul and ended the series recording the best figures by a visiting spinner in India. He finished as the top wicket-taker of the series with 17 wickets at an exceptional average of 8.94.

On the other hand, India’s batting was dismal where they failed to chase down 124 in the series opener in Kolkata, the second-lowest total in a defeat for India. Slotting Washington Sundar at No.3 for Sai Sudharsan also stirred quite a debate although he delivered with 29 and 31 runs in an otherwise lacklustre batting display.

Coming to the second Test, India were blown out of the contest early after another batting collapse where they lost five wickets for 50 runs in response to SA’s first innings total of 489. The Proteas then decided against enforcing follow-on after India posted 201 in reply and batted India out of the game with 260/5d and a massive 549 target set. The hosts failed to defend and got bundled out for 140, succumbing to a big 408-run loss.

Where is India in the WTC Points Table?

With the IND vs SA 2nd Test done, India’s point percentage have gone down to 48.15 and they sit in the fifth spot. They have won four and lost four, with one ending in a draw.

WTC 2025-27 Schedule: India’s Campaign

India began their WTC 2025-27 schedule with a tough away series in England. Here’s how their Test assignment is shaping up:

🏴 England (5 Tests, Away) – June to August 2025 (Final Score 2-2)

– June to August 2025 (Final Score 2-2) 🏠 West Indies (2 Tests, Home) – October 2025 (Final Score 2-0)

– October 2025 (Final Score 2-0) 🏠 South Africa (2 Tests, Home) – November-December 2025 (Final Score 0-2)

– November-December 2025 (Final Score 0-2) 🇱🇰 Sri Lanka (2 Tests, Away) – 2026

– 2026 🇳🇿 New Zealand (2 Tests, Away) – 2026

– 2026 🇦🇺 Australia (5 Tests, Home) – Jan-Feb 2027

The final stretch at home against Australia could prove decisive for India’s spot in the WTC 2027 Final.

When and Where is the WTC 2027 Final?

The WTC 2027 Final is tentatively scheduled for June 2027, likely at Lord’s, London. Official confirmation on the date and venue is awaited.

Can India Reach the WTC 2027 Final?

Yes, India are in contention to reach the WTC 2027 Final, scheduled tentatively for June 2027 at Lord’s. However, the odds are now stacked against Shubman Gill and Co following the Proteas loss. Furthermore, they don’t have any home Tests lined up for next year with the next Test series on home soil being a challenging five-match contest against WTC 2023 winners Australia.

India have nine more Tests left in their campaign—including the home series against Australia.

Australia lead the WTC Points Table , but faces tough away tours.

lead the , but faces tough away tours. India need to churn out important wins on away Tests.

need to churn out important wins on away Tests. Reigning champions South Africa are once again turning out to be frontrunners

Keep track of all the action, results, and standings in the WTC Points Table as the race to Lord’s heats up.

