3 Italy Players To Watch Out for at T20 World Cup 2026 ft. Former South Africa All-Rounder

Italy have some big names in their squad.

Italy will make their maiden ICC appearance at the T20 World Cup 2026. They have made noticeable progress as a cricketing nation in recent months, and this qualification is the prime example.

Italy have numerous players from different countries, including a couple of prominent names from South Africa. Even some of the local cricketers have been making an impact across departments.

We look at three Italian players to watch out for at the T20 World Cup 2026.

Wayne Madsen

Italy captain Wayne Madsen is the second-oldest player at the T20 World Cup 2026. He brings vast experience and expertise, having played in various conditions all around the world.

For Italy, he has played seven T20Is, scoring 205 runs at an average of 34.17 and a strike rate of 132.26 with the willow, including two fifties. Madsen recently excelled against Ireland and must step up with the willow again if Italy are to cause a few upsets.

JJ Smuts

Another South African, JJ Smuts, brings experience playing for the Proteas and will be their most vital player at the T20 World Cup 2026. Smuts featured in 13 games for South Africa before plying his trade with Italy due to a lack of chances in his original country.

JJ Smuts' 85 off 53 🟰 𝙋𝙧𝙤𝙩𝙚𝙖 𝙛𝙞𝙧𝙚𝙥𝙤𝙬𝙚𝙧 on display 😎



The opener's cracking knock helps 🇿🇦 post a massive 𝟐𝟒𝟏/𝟔 against 🇦🇺 in the #WCL2025!



Catch the run chase LIVE, only on FanCode 🙌 pic.twitter.com/pare0w75i5 — FanCode (@FanCode) July 27, 2025

For Italy, Smuts has 37 runs at an average of 12.33 and a strike rate of 127.58 and three wickets at 19.33 runs apiece in three matches. Smuts will need to contribute with both bat and ball since he is among the most experienced members of the squad and understands how to play international cricket at the top level.

Harry Manenti

While the spotlight has been on his brother Ben Manenti, Harry Manenti has quietly done the heavy lifting for Italy in recent times. He is an all-rounder who has been one of the best performers.

Manenti Magic ✨



The pacer bags a fifer as Italy shock Scotland in the T20 World Cup European qualifiers ⚡#ITAvsSCO #T20WCQualifier pic.twitter.com/kqS5PbbjhZ — FanCode (@FanCode) July 9, 2025

Harry has featured in 21 matches for Italy, scoring 355 runs at an average of 20.88 and a strike rate of 111.98 in 18 innings, including two fifties, and taking 34 wickets at 13.29 runs apiece in 21 outings, with a five-wicket haul. He also showcased his batting expertise in the warm-up fixture against Canada, scoring a solid 34 at No.5.

