3 Nepal Players To Watch Out for at T20 World Cup 2026.

Nepal will look to cause a few upsets.

Nepal are one of the most exciting teams in world cricket at the moment. Their journey has been nothing short of extraordinary, and they are set to feature in the T20 World Cup 2026.

They will have some solid players in top form, who have helped Nepal gain momentum leading up to the tournament. Placed in Group C, where the chances of a few upsets are highly likely, the rising Asian side will have a real shot at making it to the next round.

We look at three Nepal players to watch out for.

Dipendra Singh Airee

Dipendra Singh Airee is among the best players in the team, someone who can contribute with both bat and ball in the T20 World Cup 2026. Since 2025, he has 231 runs at an average of 21 and a strike rate of 113.79 in 13 T20I innings, including a fifty.

📽 – The Dipendra Airee show! 🤩



Nepal's star hitter, who holds the record for the fastest T20I fifty, brought the house down with a scintillating 57* studded with 5 maximums! 😵‍💫#NPLonFanCode pic.twitter.com/Lo6TpsqKLY — FanCode (@FanCode) December 3, 2024

Additionally, Dipendra has nine wickets at an average of 32.33 in 15 innings, with a best of 3/22. The veteran player is also a gun fielder, undoubtedly among the best in the tournament, and brings an all-round package for Nepal.

ALSO READ:

Aasif Sheikh

His performances went unnoticed amidst a range of all-rounders, but Aasif Sheikh has been one of the most consistent Nepal batters in recent times. Since 2025, he has been their second-leading run-getter, with 394 runs at an average of 32.83 and a strike rate of 139.71 in 13 T20I innings with the willow, comprising as many as four fifties.

Aasif can bat at a high strike rate and will likely thrive on good batting decks at the Wankhede Stadium. Additionally, he will keep wickets and will be a vital member for Nepal if they are to advance to the next stage.

Sher Malla

Surprisingly, Sher Malla has yet to make his T20I debut, but his recent rise forced management to include him in their squad. Sher was the joint-leading wicket-taker in the Nepal Premier League (NPL) 2025, with 17 wickets at 13.76 runs apiece and an economy rate of 6.50 across 10 matches.

He brings terrific control and a few variations to remain unpredictable, something he learnt from watching Ravichandran Ashwin’s videos. Sher will mostly bowl in the powerplay and middle overs, and his task will be to make consistent inroads for Nepal.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.