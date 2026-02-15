Mumbai Indians Star Appointed As New Zealand Captain Across Formats

Amelia Kerr, who has represented the Mumbai Indians since the inaugural Women’s Premier League (WPL), will not take over as New Zealand captain across formats. She will replace Sophie Devine, who stepped down as the White Ferns captain following the Women’s ODI World Cup in October 2025.

After Sophie Devine, Amelia Kerr Is The Next New Zealand Captain

The 25-year-old has led the side for two T20Is and two ODIs so far. New Zealand won the first T20I under Kerr’s captaincy, against Pakistan in 2023. However, she lost her next match as the captain against England. She also lost two ODIs in 2024 against the same side.

Her official tenure will begin with the Zimbabwe series at home, which includes three T20Is and as many ODIs.

Head coach Ben Sawyer believes Amelia Kerr is perfect for the captaincy role.

“She has a sound understanding of the game and has strong leadership experience from the games she has captained the White Ferns and her time leading the Wellington Blaze over the past three years. We believe leading the White Ferns can take Melie’s game to the next level and know she’s ready to step up and lead this team forward,” Sawyer shared.

