How Underrated West Indies All-Rounder Could Be Dark Horse at T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Stage

The West Indies all-rounder has been decent at T20 World Cup 2026.

West Indies all-rounder Matthew Forde has quietly made giant strides on the international stage and continued to make small but useful contributions at the T20 World Cup 2026. He bowled two overs for 15 runs against Scotland before delivering a mighty frugal spell against Nepal, conceding 10 runs at an economy rate of 2.50 to help his team restrict the opponent to a mere 133/8 in the first innings.

Then came Forde’s best performance: a quickfire 16-run cameo at a strike rate of 200 in the lower order and best T20I figures of 3/19 against Italy. Stepping into Andre Russell’s shoes was never easy, and while he might not be there yet, the young sensation has been doing his part brilliantly.

A notable aspect of Matthew Forde’s bowling has been his ability to generate excessive seam movement, as visible in Rohit Paudel’s dismissal at Wankhede Stadium. Then, he also has a decent pace and generates excessive bounce from slightly shorter lengths, which will help him later in the tournament.

As a batter, Forde’s expertise in pace-hitting has been quite evident: he strikes at 153.50 and hits a boundary every 4.56 deliveries in T20Is. Against pacers, his strike rate and balls-per-boundary ratio improve to 169.33 and 4.16, respectively.

Matthew Forde key for West Indies in T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 stage

West Indies will play a match each in Ahmedabad and Mumbai, where the bounce will be slightly higher, and pacers get some assistance. Matthew Forde can generate some movement with pace to become more threatening.

Even at Eden Gardens, where the Caribbean will face India in a night game, pacers will come into play, and Forde can make a few inroads. While West Indies have the likes of Romario Shepherd and Jason Holder, he gives more options to cover for any of the bowlers having a poor day, bringing a knack for taking wickets.

His presence in the lower order allows West Indies to go hard from the top, and the all-rounder can also bat ahead of Jason Holder at No.7 or 8. Matthew Forde brings a better power game than Holder, with the ability to whack hard lengths and use unorthodox shots behind the square.

West Indies have used him wisely in the tournament so far, and as they face bigger teams now, Forde’s ability to step up against quality opponents will be handy. He hasn’t had the limelight yet, but he might step into it with performances that will truly matter.

