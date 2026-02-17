Who Is Yuvraj Samra? 19-Year-Old Canada Batter Becomes Youngest to Hit T20 World Cup Century Against New Zealand

He became the first associate nation cricketer to hit a century in T20 World Cup history.

Canada may have already been out of T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 contention, but Yuvraj Samra made sure their campaign featured a moment that will be remembered for a long time. Nothing to lose for Canada, the 19-year-old left-hander delivered a sensational century in a high-pressure match against New Zealand in Chennai on Tuesday, February 17. This performance not only broke records but also briefly cast doubt on New Zealand’s chances for the T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 direct qualification.

New Zealand had a clear goal to win and secure direct progression. They would have to risk a nerve-wracking wait depending on Afghanistan’s results otherwise. For Canada, pride was the only thing at stake. Samra used that situation as a personal platform, playing a fearless innings that has already become one of the tournament highlights.

Yuvraj Samra Century That Stunned New Zealand

Stepping in with Canada under pressure, Yuvraj Samra batted with maturity beyond his years. Standing tall, still and balanced at the crease, his setup — open stance, minimal trigger movement and late bat swing — for a moment it felt like former skipper Stephen Fleming was batting against his own team. Like Fleming, Yuvraj Samra relied more on placement and timing than raw power, especially on the off side and straight down the ground.

He took his time initially, finding his rhythm before launching a calculated attack on New Zealand’s spin bowlers. Thanks to his stride, he easily reached the pitch of the ball to strike cleanly towards the sight screen and long-on, displaying no hesitation against spinners. The bowlers felt the brunt of his assault as he hit boundaries both square and straight, forcing New Zealand to rethink their strategy.

Yuvraj raced to his maiden T20 World Cup half-century off just 36 balls, becoming the youngest batter to score 50-plus in a T20 WC match at the age of 19 years and 141 days. The previous youngest was Bangladesh’s Junaid Siddique (19y 325d) against PAK in the 2007 edition. He converted it into a century, taking only 22 more balls, raising his bat after just 58 balls, achieving the milestone in style with a boundary. This made Yuvraj Samra the youngest batter to score a century in Men’s T20 World Cup history.

Yuvraj Samra’s innings was laced with 11 fours and six sixes at a 169.23 strike rate. Six maximums by Yuvraj Samra are the joint-most by an associate batter hit against a full-member side in a T20 WC innings alongside Brandon McMullen vs AUS in 2024 and Ben Manenti vs ENG on February 16.

Youngest to Score A Century in T20 World Cups Player Team Opposition Venue Year Age Yuvraj Samra Canada New Zealand Chennai 2026 19y 141d Ahmed Shehzad Pakistan Bangladesh Mirpur 2014 22y 127d Suresh Raina India South Africa Gros Islet 2010 23y 156d Alex Hales England Sri Lanka Chattogram 2014 25y 83d Glenn Phillips New Zealand Sri Lanka Sydney 2022 25y 327d

Rapid Rise From Age-Group Cricket to International Record-Holder

Yuvraj Samra’s rise has been remarkable. As recently as October 2023, he was still playing age-group cricket in Canada. By February 2024, he got a call-up to the senior national team at just 17. Since then, the southpaw has played eight ODIs and 18 T20Is, including an impressive 15-ball fifty against the Bahamas. This sets a national record and brings to mind Yuvraj Singh’s iconic 12-ball half-century at the first T20 World Cup in 2007.

From Yuvraj Singh Inspiration to IPL Dreams For Yuvraj Samra

Yuvraj Samra was named after former India great Yuvraj Singh by his father, Baljit Samra, a choice that now feels almost prophetic. He has met his namesake twice: first in 2019 when Yuvraj Singh played for the Toronto Nationals, and again during the Super 60 in 2025. A tall left-hander, Yuvraj Samra describes himself as strong down the ground rather than inventive all around the wicket.

“I’m not like AB de Villiers,” he admits. “I rely on my shots — straight and in the V.”

Yuvraj Samra’s ambitions stretch far beyond the T20 World Cup 2026. He dreams of performing consistently on the biggest stage and playing franchise cricket worldwide, including the IPL. His father even jokes about seeing him one day in a Mumbai Indians jersey. With records falling and confidence growing, Yuvraj Samra’s century is more than a personal milestone; it’s a statement that could help him land his first IPL contract.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.