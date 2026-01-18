AFG vs WI Live Streaming in India Details: Where To Watch Afghanistan vs West Indies T20I Series in India?

The series will begin on January 19.

Afghanistan will host the West Indies for a three-match T20I series in Dubai, starting on January 19. Fans eager to watch the action unfold in real time will find out details of AFG vs WI live streaming in India here.

The series will help both teams to prepare for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, scheduled to begin on February 7. However, some of the prominent Caribbean figures, including captain Shai Hope, Roston Chase, Akeal Hosein, and Sherfane Rutherford, will miss participating in the series due to their SA20 commitments.

Brandon King will take up the leadership duties for the three fixtures in the absence of Hope. Moreover, after an impressive CPL 2025 season, Quentin Sampson has earned his maiden international call-up. The batter had scored 241 runs in nine fixtures at a strike rate of 151.57.

On the other hand, star Afghanistani bowler Naveen Ul Haq has been ruled out of the series and the subsequent ICC event due to a shoulder injury. Zia Ur Rahman has replaced him in both squads.

Historically, the West Indies have had an upper hand over the opposition in the shortest format of the game, winning five of the eight encounters so far. They had also registered a thumping 104-run victory over the side during the T20 World Cup 2024. But the last time Afghanistan hosted the team, they had secured the series by 2-1 in Lucknow.

Further, both teams will start the series on a contrasting note. After a clean-sweep by Bangladesh, Afghanistan made a comeback to whitewash Zimbabwe in a three-T20I series in October 2025. Meanwhile, the visitors had defeated Bangladesh on their home soil by 0-3 before enduring a 3-1 series loss against New Zealand.

Where to Watch AFG vs WI Live Streaming in India?

The AFG vs WI live streaming for the T20I series in India will be available on the FanCode app and website.

Where to Watch AFG vs WI T20Is Live Telecast in India?

The Afghanistan vs West Indies live telecast for the T20I series will not be available in India.

ALSO READ:

Afghanistan vs West Indies T20Is 2026 Schedule

1st T20I: January 19

January 19 2nd T20I: January 21

January 21 3rd T20I: January 22

All three matches will kick off at 6:30 PM local time and 8:00 PM IST at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Afghanistan vs West Indies T20I Series 2026 Squads

Afghanistan: Rashid Khan (C), Ibrahim Zadran, Darwish Rasooli, Mohammad Ishaq, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sediqullah Atal, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Shahidullah, Abdollah Ahmadzai, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, and Zia Ur Rahman.

West Indies: Brandon King (C), Alick Athanaze, Keacy Carty, Johnson Charles, Matthew Forde, Justin Greaves, Shimron Hetmyer, Amir Jangoo, Shamar Joseph, Evin Lewis, Gudakesh Motie, Khary Pierre, Quentin Sampson, Jayden Seales, Ramon Simmonds, and Shamar Springer.

FAQs on Afghanistan vs West Indies T20I Series

When will the Afghanistan vs West Indies series begin? The Afghanistan vs West Indies series will begin on January 19. Where to watch AFG vs WI live streaming in India? The AFG vs WI live streaming in India is exclusively available on the FanCode app and website. Where to watch AFG vs WI live telecast in India? The live telecast of the Afghanistan vs West Indies will not be available in India.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube