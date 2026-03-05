Afghanistan Announce New T20I Captain To Replace Rashid Khan After T20 World Cup 2026 Group-Stage Exit.

Afghanistan replace Rashid Khan with a new T20I captain.

Afghanistan have announced Ibrahim Zadran as the new T20I captain. He replaces Rashid Khan at the helm.

Rashid stepped down from the position after the T20 World Cup 2026 debacle, as Afghanistan won only two games and crashed out in the group stage. Overall, he led them in 48 T20Is, winning 26, the most in Afghanistan cricket’s history, at a win-loss ratio of 1.230.

His most notable achievement was taking them to the T20 World Cup 2024 semifinal, which also remains their only knockout entry in an ICC event. He remained in the role for around seven years and helped the side compete better on the world stage, even if recent returns didn’t back his case.

“Rashid Khan’s tenure as the T20I captain brought immense success to the team. In alignment with our long-term strategic vision and recent changes in team management, we have made the decision to transition leadership within the T20I setup,” chief selector Ahmad Shah Sulimankhil said.

Ibrahim Zadran succeeds Rashid Khan as T20I captain from Sri Lanka series

Ibrahim Zadran will lead a fresh Afghanistan team from the upcoming Sri Lanka series, which begins on March 13. He has been Rashid Khan’s deputy in the format, apart from his previous captaincy experience of 11 T20Is, winning five of them.

In the T20I squad announced, Afghanistan have left several big names, such as Mohammad Nabi and Fazalhaq Farooqi, both of whom were rather below par in the T20 World Cup. Additionally, Gulbadin Naib doesn’t find a spot in the T20I squad, with Fareed Ahmed Malik and Zia Ur Rahman Sharifi selected.

Zadran’s primary task will be to build a layout of how he wants Afghanistan to play in coordination with the new head coach, Richard Pybus. The Sri Lankan rubber will be their maiden assignment in respective roles.

Afghanistan will need to overcome the T20 World Cup 2026 debacle and start building for the next edition in two years, since they qualify for the tournament based on rankings. Rashid Khan will continue to be their premium player, contributing with both bat and ball, apart from bringing his vast experience playing across the globe.

Afghanistan squad for Sri Lanka series

T20I Squad

Ibrahim Zadran (C), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Noor Rahman (WK), Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Shahidullah Kamal, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Zia Ur Rahman Sharifi, Fareed Ahmad Malik and Abdullah Ahmadzai.

Reserves: Nangyal Kharoti, Bilal Sami and Ijaz Ahmadzai.

ODI Squad

Hashmatullah Shahidi (C), Rahmat Shah (VC), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Ikram Alikhil (WK), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Nangyal Kharoti, AM Ghazanfar, Zia Ur Rahman Sharifi, Fareed Ahmad Malik and Bilal Sami.

Reserves: Qais Ahmad, Mohammad Saleem Safi and Bashir Ahmad.

