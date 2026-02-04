‘Kis Angle Se…’ – Afghanistan Centurion Faisal Shinozada Under Scanner for Age Fudging During U19 World Cup 2026 Semi-final Against India

Afghanistan’s youngster Faisal Shinozada has notched up a brilliant century against India in the ongoing Under 19 World Cup 2026 semi-final. Notably, this marked his consecutive tons in two innings after putting up a magnificent 163 against Ireland in the previous fixture.

Fans Express Doubt Over Faisal Shinozada’s Age

While many have been amazed by his excellent stroke plays, some fans have also questioned the real age of the right-hander. The player is currently taking part in the U19 event as a 17-year-old.

Check out the Tweets here:

Faisal Shinozada looks 24 -25



But he playing in U19 World Cup.



Kya maazaq ho raha hai ICC ke saath.



Paper pe iski age 17-year-old hai



Waise yeh kis angel se lag raha hai 17 saal ka 🤣😂🤣🤣😂#U19WorldCup2026 #Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/Mewa0PALjV — Sunny (@ShivTrilokiNath) February 4, 2026

Faisal Shinozada who's 17 year old According to Afghanistani Calendar, scores his second consecutive century in this #U19WorldCup in the Semifinal against India #INDvAFG pic.twitter.com/5TymaqKejl — The Cricket Express (@TheYorkerBall) February 4, 2026

17 year old Afghani centurion today – Faisal Shinozada. Itna bada farzi kaise chal rha ICC mai ? Inka Age Detection test ni karwati kya ICC . pic.twitter.com/Y3UQiJyZeb — Slog Sweep-189 (@SloggSweep) February 4, 2026

Faisal Shinozada was born in 2008, at the age of 15. — Vivek (@Mallufideintent) January 31, 2026

14-15 age hoga Faisal Shinozada ka. 😅 — marketwatch (@marketwatchxtra) February 4, 2026

ALSO READ:

More to follow…

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.