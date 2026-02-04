News
Afghanistan Centurion Faisal Shinozada Under Scanner for Age Fudging During U19 World Cup 2026 Semi-final Against India
news

'Kis Angle Se…' – Afghanistan Centurion Faisal Shinozada Under Scanner for Age Fudging During U19 World Cup 2026 Semi-final Against India

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen
Last updated: February 4, 2026
1 min read
Afghanistan Centurion Faisal Shinozada Under Scanner for Age Fudging During U19 World Cup 2026 Semi-final Against India

Afghanistan’s youngster Faisal Shinozada has notched up a brilliant century against India in the ongoing Under 19 World Cup 2026 semi-final. Notably, this marked his consecutive tons in two innings after putting up a magnificent 163 against Ireland in the previous fixture.

Fans Express Doubt Over Faisal Shinozada’s Age

While many have been amazed by his excellent stroke plays, some fans have also questioned the real age of the right-hander. The player is currently taking part in the U19 event as a 17-year-old.

Check out the Tweets here:

ALSO READ:

More to follow…

