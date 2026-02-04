‘Kis Angle Se…’ – Afghanistan Centurion Faisal Shinozada Under Scanner for Age Fudging During U19 World Cup 2026 Semi-final Against India

Afghanistan’s youngster Faisal Shinozada has notched up a brilliant century against India in the ongoing Under 19 World Cup 2026 semi-final. Notably, this marked his consecutive tons in two innings after putting up a magnificent 163 against Ireland in the previous fixture.
While many have been amazed by his excellent stroke plays, some fans have also questioned the real age of the right-hander. The player is currently taking part in the U19 event as a 17-year-old.
Check out the Tweets here:
ALSO READ:
More to follow…
For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.