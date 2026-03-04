Aiden Markram Given Out Off Contentious Catch By Daryl Mitchell, Walks Out in Disbelief in NZ vs SA T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-final [WATCH]

Aiden Markram returned for only 18 runs in the NZ vs SA T20 World Cup 2026 first semi-final.

South African captain Aiden Markram has been given out in a controversial decision during the first semi-final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. After being put to bat first, the last edition’s runners-up had suffered two early blows, losing experienced opener Quinton de Kock and Ryan Rickelton in the second over of the NZ vs SA knockout clash.

Just when the Proteas’ skipper was looking set to accelerate the innings, Rachin Ravindra sent him back into the pavilion with the help of a stunning fielding effort from Daryl Mitchell. But many believe the third umpire’s decision to be a controversial call, as the ball was seen touching the field on the replay. However, Rachin finally dismissed the batter for a 20-ball 18 after dropping him on four in the fourth over.

New Zealand Make Early Inroads in NZ vs SA T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-final

South Africa had entered the T20 World Cup 2026 first semi-final fixture as the favourites, riding on a spectacular, unbeaten run in the tournament so far. But the Black Caps’ bowlers have troubled their line-up, reducing the side to 77/4 at the halfway stage of the game. However, a late surge from all-rounder Marco Jansen has fueled the team’s total to a fighting score of 169/8.

Coming in at No.7 during the 11th over, the 25-year-old played a brilliant rescue act for the Proteas, constructing a crucial 73-run partnership with Tristan Stubbs off only 48 balls. His 55 not out off just 30 deliveries included two fours and five maximums at a blistering strike rate of 183.33. Irrespective of the result, Jansen’s aggressive knock in the NZ vs SA T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final will go down in history as one of the best counter-attacking displays.

In response, the Kiwis are off to a flying start, reaching 84 for no loss in just six overs. The winner of this encounter will advance to the final showdown of the T20 World Cup 2026, scheduled to take place on March 8 in Ahmedabad.

