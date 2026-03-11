News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
More
All You Need to Know About Legends League Cricket 2026: Full Fixtures, Squads, Venues, Timings, and Live Streaming Details
news

All You Need to Know About Legends League Cricket 2026: Full Fixtures, Squads, Venues, Timings, and Live Streaming Details

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen
Last updated: March 11, 2026
4 min read

The Legends League Cricket 2026 will kick off on March 11.

All You Need to Know About Legends League Cricket 2026: Full Fixtures, Squads, Venues, Timings, and Live Streaming Details

The fourth season of the Legends League Cricket is scheduled to kickstart on March 11. Let’s check out more about where to watch the Legends League Cricket 2026, including the full schedule, squads, venues, and timings.

When is Legends League Cricket 2026?

The Legends League Cricket 2026 is all set to begin on March 11, 2026. Six teams will take part in the T20 tournament across 17 days. The sides are – India Captains, India Tigers, Konark Suryas Odisha, Mumbai Spartans, Royal Riders Punjab, and Southern Super Stars.

  • Event: Legends League Cricket 2026
  • Date: March 11, 2026 – March 27, 2026
  • Venues: Indira Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Haldwani, Sri Ramakrishna College of Arts and Science Ground in Coimbatore, Gandhi Sports Complex Ground in Amritsar, and Captain Roop Singh Stadium in Gwalior.
  • Local start times: 7:30 PM and 2:30 PM IST.

Legends League Cricket 2026 Squads

India Captains: Hashim Amla, Priyank Panchal, Parvinder Awana, Iqbal Abdullah, Lahiru Thirimanne, Sheldon Jackson, Hamilton Masakadza, Shreevats Goswami, Asela Gunaratne, Diwesh Pathania, Baltej Singh Dhanda, Abhishek Sakuja, Kuldeep Hooda, Robin Bist, Irfan Pathan, and Rajesh Bishnoi.

India Tigers: Aaron Finch, Amitoze Singh, Pawan Negi, Robin Uthappa, Parveez Rasool, Tino Best, Shadab Jakati, Shahbaz Nadeem, Shikhar Dhawan, Chris Gayle, Neil Wagner, Andrew Tye, Samit Patel, Manan Sharma, Denesh Ramdin, Abhimanyu Mithun, Navin Stewart, Akalanka Ganegama, Samar Quadri, Javon Searles, and Anup Ahlawat.

Konark Suryas Odisha: Ben Dunk, Vinay Kumar, Ross Taylor, Miguel Cummins, Malinda Pushpakumara, Jermaine Blackwood, Gurkeerat Singh, Naman Ojha, Chandrapal Hemraj, Jesal Karia, Ankit Singh Rajpoot, Akshay Wakhre, Lasith Lakshan, Raghav Dhawan, Imtiaz Ahmad, Vikas Tokas, Monu Kumar, Piyush Chawla, Rayad Emrit, Rituraj Rajeev Singh, and Junaid Siddiqui.

Mumbai Spartans: Chadwick Walton, Bipul Sharma, Suresh Raina, Carlos Brathwaite, Bharath Chipli, Isuru Udana, S. Sreesanth, Amit Verma, Shoaib Khan, Subodh Bati, KC Cariappa, Asad Pathan, Faiz Fazal, and Ishwar Choudhury.

Royal Riders Punjab: Asghar Afghan, Seekkuge Prasanna, M. S. Shahzad, Samiullah Shinwari, Thisara Perera, Rishi Dhawan, Angelo Perera, Chaturanga De Silva, Anureet Singh, Aftab Alam, Mark Deyal, Sarule Kanwar, Trevon Griffith, Pawan Suyal, and Ayaan Khan.

Southern Super Stars: Martin Guptill, Chirag Gandhi, Hamid Hassan, Harbhajan Singh, Dilshan Munaweera, Saurabh Tiwary, Sarajit Ladda, Adeesha Thilanchana, Waqarullah Ishaq, Sidharth Trivedi, Rahul Yadav, Dinesh Karthik, and Sudeep Tyagi.

Legends League Cricket 2026 Schedule

DATEMATCHTIME (IST)VENUE
March 11Mumbai Spartans vs India Captains7:30 PMHaldwani
March 12Royal Riders Punjab vs India Tigers7:30 PMHaldwani
March 13Konark Suryas Odisha vs Southern Super Stars7:30 PMCoimbatore
March 14Mumbai Spartans vs India Tigers7:30 PMHaldwani
March 15Konark Suryas Odisha vs Royal Riders Punjab7:30 PMCoimbatore
March 16India Captains vs Southern Super Stars2:30 PMAmritsar
March 17Royal Riders Punjab vs Southern Super Stars2:30 PMAmritsar
March 17Mumbai Spartans vs Konark Suryas Odisha7:30 PMGwalior
March 18India Captains vs India Tigers7:30 PMCoimbatore
March 19Mumbai Spartans vs Southern Super Stars7:30 PMGwalior
March 20Konark Suryas Odisha vs India Tigers2:30 PMAmritsar
March 21India Captains vs Royal Riders Punjab7:30 PMGwalior
March 22Southern Super Stars vs India Tigers2:30 PMAmritsar
March 22Konark Suryas Odisha vs India Captains7:30 PMGwalior
March 23Mumbai Spartans vs Royal Riders Punjab2:30 PMAmritsar
March 24TBC vs TBC7:30 PMTBC
March 25TBC vs TBC7:30 PMTBC
March 26TBC vs TBC7:30 PMTBC
March 27TBC vs TBC7:30 PMTBC

How to Watch Legends League Cricket 2026 Live Streaming in India?

Fans can watch the Legends League Cricket 2026 live streaming on FanCode.

Legends League Cricket 2026 Preview

The Legends League Cricket 2026 will comprise 15 league-stage fixtures before heading towards the knockouts, starting on March 24. Like every other edition, multiple former players around the globe will be seen participating in the exciting 20-over event. Suresh Raina, Irfan Pathan, Robin Uthappa, Harbhajan Singh, and Shikhar Dhawan are the key names among the Indian participants.

While the overseas players will include Ross Taylor, Hashim Amla, Aaron Finch, Carlos Brathwaite, Martin Guptill, and many others. The Southern Super Stars will enter the Legends League Cricket 2026 as the defending champions after defeating the Konark Suryas Odisha in the last edition’s final.

ALSO READ:

FAQs Section

What time will Legends League Cricket 2026 start?

The Legends League Cricket 2026 will start at 7:30 PM IST, with some of the matches scheduled to commence at 2:30 PM IST.

Where to watch Legends League Cricket 2026?

Fans can watch the Legends League Cricket 2026 live streaming on FanCode.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.

News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
COPYRIGHT © 2026 - CricXtasy.