BAN vs PAK Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch Bangladesh vs Pakistan ODI Series?

The BAN vs PAK ODI series will kick off on March 11.

After a disappointing campaign in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, Pakistan are set to tour Bangladesh for three ODIs, starting on March 11. Let’s check out more about the BAN vs PAK live streaming, including the schedule, squads, and venue.

BAN vs PAK ODI Series Live Streaming Details

The Bangladesh vs Pakistan white-ball series is scheduled to begin on March 11, 2026. The series will witness the first 50-over encounter between these two sides since the ODI World Cup in 2023. The last time they met on Indian soil, Pakistan had clinched the fixture with a comfortable seven-wicket victory.

Event: BAN vs PAK ODI Series

BAN vs PAK ODI Series Date: March 11, 2026 – March 15, 2026

March 11, 2026 – March 15, 2026 Venue: Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur.

Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur. Local start time: 2:15 PM and 1:45 PM IST.

Where To Watch BAN vs PAK Live Streaming?

Here’s all fans need to know about the Bangladesh vs Pakistan three ODIs 2026 live streaming details.

How to Watch BAN vs PAK Live Streaming in India?

The BAN vs PAK live streaming for the ODI series will not be available in India. But the fans from Bangldesh and Pakistan can watch it on PTV Sports, A Sports, Gazi TV, and Tapmad.

BAN vs PAK ODI Schedule

1st ODI: March 11

March 11 2nd ODI: March 13

March 13 3rd ODI: March 15

All the three fixtures will be played at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur.

BAN vs PAK ODI Squads

Bangladesh: Mehidy Hasan Miraz (C), Afif Hossain, Litton Das (WK), Mahidul Islam Ankon, Mustafizur Rahman, Nahid Rana, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Rishad Hossain, Saif Hassan, Shoriful Islam, Soumya Sarkar, Tanvir Islam, Tanzid Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, and Towhid Hridoy.

Pakistan: Shaheen Shah Afridi (C), Abdul Samad, Abrar Ahmed, Salman Agha, Faheem Ashraf, Faisal Akram, Ghazi Ghori (WK), Haris Rauf, Hussain Talat, Maaz Sadaqat, Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Mohammad Wasim, Saad Masood, Sahibzada Farhan, and Shamyl Hussain.

BAN vs PAK ODI Series Preview

Bangladesh are set to return to international cricket with the BAN vs PAK one-day rubber following their withdrawal from the recently concluded T20 World Cup 2026. The hosts will be eager to avenge their loss following a huge defeat in the 2023 World Cup. Notably, the last time they hosted the team for a three-match ODI series in 2015, the side had registered a whitewash over the Men in Green.

However, the upcoming 50-over fixtures will help both these sides to prepare for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2027. While Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Co. would look to carry on their momentum after recording a 2-1 home series win over the West Indies, Pakistan would also want to continue their winning streak after back-to-back series victories facing South Africa and Sri Lanka in the format.

FAQs Section

What time will the BAN vs PAK ODIs live streaming start? The BAN vs PAK ODIs live streaming will start at 1:45 PM IST. Where to watch the BAN vs PAK live streaming? The BAN vs PAK live streaming for the ODI series will not be available in India. Which platforms are streaming the BAN vs PAK ODI series? The BAN vs PAK live streaming for the three ODIs will be on PTV Sports, A Sports, Gazi TV, and Tapmad.

