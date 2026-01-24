BBL Final Live Streaming: Where To Watch Big Bash League 2025–26 Final Live Telecast

Get full details of BBL final live streaming.

After 43 matches, the two finalists of the Big Bash League 2025-26 have finally emerged, with Perth Scorchers set to face Sydney Sixers in the summit clash. Find out where to watch the BBL final live streaming here.

Perth Scorchers are the most successful BBL team, with five titles, and will look to add more at their home ground. They topped the points table with 14 points and defeated Sydney Sixers in the Qualifier.

Meanwhile, Sydney Sixers are the second-most successful side in the competition, with three titles. After finishing second on the points table, they had to take the longer route to the final after they suffered a defeat in the Qualifier.

Both teams have met twice this season, with the Scorchers winning on both occasions. The Sixers will need a complete team performance to defeat a formidable side in conditions suited to their strengths.

Where to Watch BBL final Live Streaming in India?

Live streaming for the BBL final in India will be available on the JioHotstar app and website.

Where to Watch BBL Final Live Telecast in India?

Fans can watch the BBL final live telecast in India on the Star Sports Network.

Where to Watch BBL final Live Streaming in Australia, UK, and Rest of the World?

The BBL final live streaming will be available globally across multiple platforms.

Australia: FOX Sports, Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Seven Network

FOX Sports, Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Seven Network UK: Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Go

Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Go New Zealand: Sky Sports NZ, Sky Go

Sky Sports NZ, Sky Go South Africa: SuperSport

SuperSport USA: Willow TV, Willow-Xtra

FAQs on Big Bash League 2025-26 final

When will Big Bash League 2025-26 final begin? The Big Bash League 2025-26 final will begin on January 25. Where to watch BBL final live streaming in India? The BBL final live streaming in India will be available on the JioHotstar app and website. Where to watch BBL final live telecast in India? The BBL final live telecast in India will be on the Star Sports Network. What is the timing for Big Bash League 2025-26 final? The Big Bash League 2025-26 final will begin at 4:15 PM local time (1:45 PM IST).

