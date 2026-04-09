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Best Bowling Figures in WT20Is - Brazil's Laura Cardoso Scripts History with Nine-Wicket Haul
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Best Bowling Figures in WT20Is – Brazil’s Laura Cardoso Scripts History with Nine-Wicket Haul

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das
Last updated: April 9, 2026
2 min read
Best Bowling Figures in WT20Is - Brazil's Laura Cardoso Scripts History with Nine-Wicket Haul

Brazilian Women cricketer Laura Cardoso etched history and entered her name in the record books by registering the Best Bowling Figures in WT20Is. In fact, she became the only cricketer across men’s and women’s cricket to take nine wickets in a single T20I innings. Earlier, Bhutan’s Sonam Yeshey held the top spot after claiming 8/7 in a Men’s T20I in 2025.

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Cardoso’s efforts came during a match between Brazil and Lesotho in the Kalahari Women’s T20 on April 9. After Brazil posted a towering total of 202/8 in 20 overs, Cardoso delivered with the ball.

She started with a hat-trick in just the second over of the Lesotho innings. The 21-year-old followed it up with four more scalps in the fourth over to take her tally to seven before taking the final two wickets in the sixth over.

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Top 3 Best Bowling Figures in WT20Is

Laura Cardoso

The Brazilian bowling all-rounder is at the apex for her extraordinary figures of 9/4 from her three overs, the best-ever bowling figures in T20I cricket. Interestingly, out of the three overs she bowled, two ended in maidens. Laura Cardoso eclipsed Indonesia’s Rohmalia Rohmalia’s efforts from 2024 to claim the top spot.

Rohmalia Rohmalia

The Indonesian spinner is the second name on the list. The right-arm off-break bowler claimed a seven-wicket haul during a match against Mongolia Women in 2024. Furthermore, she did not leak even a single run from the 3.2 overs she bowled.

Frederique Overdijk

Dutch Women cricketer Frederique Overdijk follows Rohmalia for her numbers of 7/3. She achieved the feat against France during the European Women’s T20 World Cup qualifiers back in 2021.

Best Bowling Figures in WT20Is

BowlerOppositionFiguresYear
Laura Cardoso (Brazil)Lesotho9/42026
Rohmalia Rohmalia (Indonesia)Mongolia7/02024
Frederique Overdijk (Netherlands)France7/32021
Alison Stocks (Argentina)Peru7/32022
Samanthi Dunukedeniya (Cyprus)Czech Republic7/152025
Anjali Chand (Nepal)Maldives6/02019
Goabilwe Matome (Botswana)Lesotho6/12023
Mas Elysa (Malaysia)China6/32019
Shameelah Mosweu (Botswana)Mozambique6/32021
Aggeliki Savvani (Greece)Romania6/52023

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