Brian Bennett Takes Stunning Diving Catch in ZIM vs OMA T20 World Cup 2026 Game, Evokes Ryan Burl’s Iconic Rishabh Pant Catch in 2022 [WATCH].

Zimbabwe fielder Brian Bennett took a magnificent running catch during the ZIM vs OMA fixture in the T20 World Cup 2026. It was such an arduous catch, but he made it look so easy.

Brad Evans bowled a slower delivery, to which Nadeem Khan tried to whack over the deep midwicket region and made a decent connection. However, Brian Bennett immediately ran to his right, but the ball was still away from him, so he had to make a full-stretch dive at the end moment to get near it.

Absolute screamer! 🙌

Bennett covers big ground at deep midwicket and pulls off something truly special. 🔥



ICC Men’s #T20WorldCup | #ZIMvOMA | LIVE NOW 👉 https://t.co/sSkJZZD9Es pic.twitter.com/6wGvvipeCU — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) February 9, 2026

The ball landed straight into his hands, and he ensured not to let it pop out of his hands while going down. It was easily the Catch of the Tournament so far, and few efforts will come close to this grab.

This catch was similar to how Ryan Burl took to remove Rishabh Pant in the T20 World Cup 2022, where he also made a superb running catch at wide long-on. Maybe Bennett’s catch was slightly better, since he had to cover more ground, but both efforts had a lot of similarities.

Brian Bennett catch helps Zimbabwe bundle Oman on 103

Zimbabwe had precise planning against Oman and executed it straight away to put the opponent under pressure. They never allowed the Oman batters to score freely and bundled them on a mere 103.

ALSO READ:

Blessing Muzarabani was the pick of the bowler for Zimbabwe, picking as many as three wickets for 17 runs in four overs. Meanwhile, Richard Ngarava and Brad Evans were equally good, as they also removed three batters each in their spells.

It was fitting that Oman’s innings ended with a fabulous catching effort, which depicted the kind of day they had on the field, where nothing worked for them. Now, Brian Bennett will need to lead with the bat for Zimbabwe, since he is opening the innings and must have an idea about how to bat on this surface.

They have lost two quick wickets early during the chase and will bank on Bennett, who has been among their best batters in this format lately. A win here will boost Zimbabwe’s campaign early on and will give them more confidence before they face big teams like Sri Lanka and Australia.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.