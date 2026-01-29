Ravi Shastri Co-owned Malaysia T10 League Accused of Fraud, Players Left Stranded Without Flight and Hotel Bookings

The inaugural edition of the Malaysia T10 League was set to begin on January 30.

The Malaysia T10 League, co-founded by former Indian head coach Ravi Shastri, has been hit by allegations of mismanagement before kicking off its inaugural season.

Malaysia T10 League Suffers Allegations of Mismanagement

The newly introduced Malaysia T10 League was set to run from January 30 to February 4. A total of five teams were set to participate in the tournament, scheduled to take place at the Thai Cricket Ground, Thailand.

Several star players around the globe, including Andre Russell, Alex Hales, Chris Lynn, and Chris Woakes, were to play in the league. But just a day ahead of kickstarting the event, it has faced allegations of operational failures.

ALSO READ:

Allegedly, the players were left stranded due to the misconduct of hotel and flight bookings. Notably, the league was expected to introduce the sport to the South Asian region. Moreover, it would also provide an opportunity to the local players to share the field with some of the greats of the game and learn from them.

However, as per the latest information, the matches of the tournament have been postponed a day due to the alleged mismanagement issues.

Matches in this competition have been postponed for at least a day pending the various issues. https://t.co/UkfxUzn1sD — Daniel Cherny (@DanielCherny) January 29, 2026

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.