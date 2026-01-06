News
Rilee Rossouw Ruled Out Of SA20 2025-26, Duan Jansen To Extend Temporary Contract As Replacement
news

CSK Franchise Sign Former Mumbai Indians Star As Injury Replacement For 2026 Season

Amogh Bodas
Amogh Bodas
Last updated: January 6, 2026
2 min read

The South African scored 91 runs from three games in the tournament so far.

Rilee Rossouw Ruled Out Of SA20 2025-26, Duan Jansen To Extend Temporary Contract As Replacement

Joburg Super Kings player Rilee Rossouw has been ruled out of the ongoing SA20 2025-26 due to injury. The CSK franchise have won three out of their four matches in the league so far, having lost one game due to inclement weather.

The left-handed batter could play the first three games of the season, after which he sustained an injury. Duan Jansen, who was signed as a temporary replacement for the franchise will extend his contract to cement his place for the ongoing season.

Duan Jansen has represented the Mumbai Indians (MI) and also MI Cape Town (MICT) in the SA20 league. However, he has bagged five wickets in the three games played so far and will be banked upon for many more throughout the season.

Will the CSK Franchise Miss Rilee Rossouw?

The Joburg Super Kings would have loved Rossouw to continue playing, if not for his injury. The franchise will surely miss his services in the batting order, considering how destructive he can get. The 36-year-old had the ability to take the bowlers to the cleaners at will. He had a highest score of 48 this season, and would have loved to carry on for more.

That being said, Faf du Plessis and the JSK management would like to look for options that can fill the Rossouw space. Though Duan Jansen has been given an extension, he would not be the likely player to bat at the same position as the South African.

However, the Men in Yellow can look at James Vince as a potential like-for-like replacement. The English batter is nearing 13,000 runs in T20s, and has a lot of experience practising his craft. Moreover, Vince can bat at the top-of the order, which will make matters easier for Faf du Plessis and the management.

