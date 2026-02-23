CSK IPL 2026 Signing Produces Stunning Double-wicket Maiden Over in WI vs ZIM T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Clash [WATCH]

The CSK bowler scalped three crucial wickets in the WI vs ZIM clash of the T20 World Cup 2026 Super Eights.

The two-time champions, West Indies, struck three early blows to dent the hopes of Zimbabwe in the WI vs ZIM fixture of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Super Eights. Chasing a massive total of 255, Sikandar Raza and Co. needed a tremendous effort to bounce back from the position.

CSK Spinner Akeal Hosein Stars With Double-wicket Maiden in WI vs ZIM T20 World Cup 2026 Match

After being put to bat first in the fourth clash of the T20 World Cup 2026 Super Eights, a carnage from the West Indies batters powered them to the second-highest total in the T20 World Cup history. Shimron Hetmyer notched up his career-best T20I score of 85 off just 34 balls, striking at an astonishing rate of 250.

The power-packed Caribbean middle order, comprising Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, and Jason Holder, also carried on the momentum to register their highest total ever in the shortest format. But in response, Zimbabwe could not manage to start off the chase on a fierce note.

Following a wicket in the second over, CSK spinner Akeal Hosein’s double-wicket maiden reduced the side to 20/3. Eventually, he finished the WI vs ZIM encounter with a brilliant figure of 4-0-28-3.

Watch the bowler’s twin strikes here:

Alongside Akeal’s heroics, an impressive four-wicket haul from Gudakesh Motie helped the Islanders beat the side by a huge margin of 107 runs, as Zimbabwe folded for 147 under 18 overs.

Akeal Hosein Makes Strong Case to Enter CSK Playing XI in IPL 2026

The 19th edition of the tournament is just around the corner, and the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises are having a keen eye on their players in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026. With a consistent show in the mega ICC championship, snaring six scalps in five matches, including a three-wicket haul tonight, Akeal would be a strong contender to find a place in the CSK playing XI in IPL 2026.

Previously, the player’s IPL debut for the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) had not gone his way in 2023. The left-arm bowler conceded 10 runs per over and dismissed the former Delhi Capitals (DC) batter Mitchell Marsh in his solitary appearance.

But the INR 2 crore recruit of the Chennai outfit is all set to return to the cash-rich league. The five-time IPL champions might look to pair him up with their ace spinner, Noor Ahmad, in the forthcoming IPL 2026.

