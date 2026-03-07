Dale Steyn Warns ‘Chokers’ Tag Could Move From South Africa to New Zealand After T20 World Cup 2026 Final

Former Proteas pacer Dale Steyn warns the ‘chokers’ tag could move from South Africa to New Zealand after the T20 World Cup 2026 final if the Kiwis fail to defeat India.

The final will be played on March 8 at the Narendra Modi Stadium. New Zealand reached the final after defeating South Africa by nine wickets in the semi-final, while India beat England by seven runs in the other semi-final.

Dale Steyn Believes New Zealand May Get the ‘Chokers’ Tag if They Lose the T20 World Cup 2026 Final

During a conversation with AB de Villiers on his YouTube channel, former South Africa pacer Dale Steyn spoke about the “chokers” tag often linked with South Africa. He pointed out that New Zealand have also played several World Cup finals but have not won many titles. Because of that, he jokingly said that if Kiwis fail to win the upcoming final, the label could shift to them.

Steyn also said he likes New Zealand and would like to see them win the title, but he feels beating India in the final will be very difficult. According to him, India would have to make a major mistake for New Zealand to win, and he does not expect that to happen.

“Look, let’s be honest here. New Zealand. Everyone likes to call South Africa chokers, but I am going to say it. New Zealand haven’t won many World Cups themselves, and they have been in more finals than we have. So, no offence, New Zealand, but please go on to win this,” said Steyn.

“Otherwise, I am formally handing over that card to you; it’s yours. I love New Zealand, but they won’t beat India. It would require a monumental choke from India. I am calling it; it’s possible. I really want them to win, but do I think they’ll beat India? No,” he added.

ALSO READ:

Why Dale Steyn feels the ‘chokers’ tag could shift to New Zealand

When discussing the “chokers” tag, many fans still recall the T20 World Cup 2024 final, where South Africa needed only 30 runs from 30 balls but still ended up losing the match. That remains their only appearance in a World Cup final, as they have not reached the final in any other edition (both in T20Is or ODIs). However, South Africa later found redemption in Test cricket by reaching the World Test Championship Final 2025, where they defeated Australia to claim the title.

On the other hand, The Kiwis have played in several major finals but finished as runners-up many times. They reached the Cricket World Cup finals in 2015 against Australia and in 2019 against England, but lost both matches. They also lost the T20 World Cup 2021 final to Australia and the Champions Trophy 2025 final recently. New Zealand’s major titles include the Champions Trophy 2000 and the World Test Championship Final 2021, and both wins came against India.

If they lose to India in the final, former Dale Steyn believes the “chokers” tag could shift from South Africa to New Zealand, as the Kiwis have reached more finals than the Proteas but have also lost many of them.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.