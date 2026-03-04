Dinesh Karthik Hits Back At Nasser Hussain and Mike Atherton After Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 Exit, Recalls Champions Trophy Advantage Debate

The Pakistan Cricket Board has fined their players for a sub-par T20 World Cup 2026 campaign.

Dinesh Karthik has taken a sly dig at Nasser Hussain and Mike Atherton following Pakistan’s Super Eights exit from the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. The ex-Indian wicketkeeper batter recalled how multiple former players had debated over the unfair advantage of India during the Champions Trophy last year.

Notably, due to the escalating political tensions, India had refused to travel to Pakistan, who were hosting the multi-national 50-over tournament in early 2025. The Men in Blue instead opted out to play all of their fixtures, including the knockouts, in Dubai, and ended up winning the coveted silverware. Many believed that the advantage of playing in the same conditions played a pivotal role behind India’s third title in the Champions Trophy.

However, Pakistan also had the same advantage during this T20 championship, playing all of their matches on Sri Lankan soil. Further, the spin-friendly pitches of Colombo and Pallekele were expected to be another great advantage for the side due to their spin-heavy line-up. But despite it, the team could not put up a noteworthy show, failing to qualify for the T20 World Cup 2026 semi-finals.

“I genuinely thought Pakistan, purely because they have played consistently in Colombo, stayed in one hotel, know the pitches well, and both you fossils said that’s one of the main reasons why India did so well in Champions Trophy. By that same accord, they should have done something in this World Cup, so there is genuine lack of skill there,” said Karthik in a Sky Sports video.

ALSO READ:

Pakistan Endured a Rough Outing in T20 World Cup 2026

The 2022 runners-up fell short of advancing to the knockouts in back-to-back T20 World Cup editions. Earlier, a shocking defeat against the USA, followed by a loss facing the eventual champions, India, had knocked the team out from the league stage of the T20 World Cup 2024.

This time, despite the backing of favourable playing conditions, the side missed out on making it to the T20 World Cup 2026 semi-finals. Followed by a washout against New Zealand, Salman Ali Agha and Co. had a great chance to boost their qualification chances by defeating England in their second Super Eights match.

But Pakistan could not capitalise on crucial junctures, losing the fixture by two wickets. Eventually, the side failed to bundle out Sri Lanka under the required overs to surpass the Black Caps’ net run rate. Though they won the last-ball thriller, the five-run victory was not enough to secure them a spot in the T20 World Cup 2026 semi-finals.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.