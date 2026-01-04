DJ Bravo Reveals Untold Story Behind Forced Test Retirement, West Indies ODI Squad Snub, and Inspiration Behind ‘Champion’ Song

He retired from all forms of cricket in 2024.

Former West Indies all-rounder Dwayne (DJ) Bravo has opened up about one of the most controversial and toughest times in his international career for the West Indies. While he claimed that his Test retirement was not his own decision, he revealed his side of the story during the 2014 West Indies fallout.

DJ Bravo on Being Forced Out of Test Cricket By Cricket West Indies

Speaking on Beard Before Wicket, DJ Bravo explained how West Indies team management pushed him out of Test cricket.

“It was never my decision to finish Test cricket,” Bravo said. “The team management told me to retire because they had different plans. If it were my choice, I would’ve played many more Test matches. People don’t know my side of the story; they only saw what happened from the outside.”

By that time, DJ Bravo, who made his Test debut at Lord’s in 2004, had already played 40 Tests, where he scored 2200 runs at an average of 31.42 with three hundreds and 13 fifties, alongside 86 wickets at an average of 39.83, highlighting his value as an all-rounder. His last Test appearance came in December 2010, while he announced from Test cricket in October 2018.

DJ Bravo Reveals Behind the Scenes of Controversial 2014 India Tour Fallout and Pay Cut Issues

DJ Bravo, one of the West Indies’ most celebrated cricketers, captained the team during the 2014 tour of India. During that tour, players found out that their new central contracts included a shocking 75% pay cut. Bravo stated that the squad was caught off guard, only discovering the pay reduction after they arrived in India, and how supporting his teammates during the 2014 India tour cost him his spot on the national team.

“As captain, I had to protect my players,” Bravo recalled. “You can’t go on a tour, receive your contract, and then find your fees were cut by 75%. Everyone was upset. We tried to communicate with the players’ association and the board, but all our concerns were ignored. We had no choice but to make a decision.”

The team’s choice to withdraw after the fourth ODI caused a stir in the cricketing world, as the BCCI contemplated legal action against the WICB. Notably, before the game, DJ Bravo had hinted at something serious, telling commentator Ian Bishop at the toss: “Time to make a decision.” Bravo was accompanied by his teammates, who stood beside him, angering the West Indies board and disappointing Indian fans.

DJ Bravo Says Standing by Players Cost Him His ODI Career

In the aftermath, Bravo said he paid the highest price.

“From that 15-member squad in India, I was the only one who never played ODI cricket for the West Indies again,” he revealed. “I went from being captain, improving win ratio from around 32% to 48% in under nine months, to being dropped. But I have no regrets for standing by my teammates.”

DJ Bravo mentioned that the difficult time was made worse by a lack of support from CWI officials. Feeling isolated and unsure about his future, he sought advice from then-ICC chairman N. Srinivasan (IPL franchise owner), with whom he had a working relationship from his time at Chennai Super Kings.

“I didn’t know what to do. We were on our own. The board wasn’t listening, and I was getting all the criticism. Mr Srinivasan guided me through that tough time; at least someone listened.”

The fallout from the dispute left DJ Bravo isolated. When the West Indies ODI World Cup 2015, where they were knocked out quarterfinal stage by co-host New Zealand, was announced, Bravo’s name was missing.

“That was the lowest point of my career,” he acknowledged. “I had sacrificed everything for my teammates, and then I was completely left out.”

DJ Bravo Reflects on Untold Story Behind ‘Champion’ Song

However, somehow, Bravo channelised all his emotions into music, introduced the world to the now-iconic anthem “Champion”.

“When I was dropped, I thought my career was done. It was the lowest of my life,” DJ Bravo said. “Then I won the CPL with Trinidad, and it gave me my confidence back. That’s when ‘Champion’ came to life.”

Released shortly after leading the franchise to the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) title in 2015, the ‘Champion’ song became a global hit when the Windies won the T20 World Cup 2016 in India.

