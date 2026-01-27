EXPLAINED: Why Becoming England Substitute Cost Scott Currie a Place in Scotland T20 World Cup 2026 Squad

He has played three ODIs for Scotland.

Scotland T20 World Cup 2026 squad surprised many due to the absence of all-rounder Scott Currie, who has been producing strong performances in County Cricket. At first glance, the exclusion of Scott Currie seemed illogical. Currie has represented Scotland in three ODIs, but has never played international cricket for England. The reason isn’t due to his form, fitness, or selection choice. Instead, it’s tied to a specific ICC rule that left Scotland with no options.

One Teamsheet That Snatched A Chance From Scott Currie To Play the T20 World Cup 2026

Scott Currie last represented Scotland in early 2024, featuring in three ODIs against Canada and claiming three wickets. After Scotland initially didn’t qualify for the T20 World Cup 2026, the 24-year-old focused on his ambition to represent England, where he plays county cricket for Hampshire.

He somehow achieved his goal, earning a spot in the England T20I squad for the September 2025 series against Ireland, replacing pacer Saqib Mahmood. Currie did not receive his debut cap and never stepped onto the field, as he was released midway through the series to join the One Day Cup final.

Nonetheless, Currie was listed as an official substitute fielder on England’s teamsheet for the first T20I in Malahide, which has ultimately disqualified him from playing for Scotland until 2028.

What Does the ICC Rule Say?

According to Article 2.2 of the ICC Player Eligibility Regulations, a player who represents one national team and then wants to play for another becomes ineligible if they have participated in an international match — including as a playing or non-playing substitute — for a different team in the past three years.

For Scott Currie, this tournament comes at the worst time. He has no England cap and no Scotland recall. In simple terms, being named as a substitute counts as participation. And that single mention on an England teamsheet meant Scott Currie would not qualify to feature in the T20 World Cup 2026, as he becomes ineligible to represent Scotland for three years.

Scotland Cricket head of performance, Steve Snell, reflected on the matter, saying, “Scott [Currie] unfortunately will have to serve his time. He was listed on a teamsheet for England, which means he’s ineligible for Scotland. It’s really disappointing.”

Scott Currie Situation Draws Criticism On ICC One-Way Rule

This situation also brought scrutiny over the imbalance in ICC eligibility rules. Since England are a Full Member and Scotland are an Associate Member, Scott Currie did not face any waiting period when he switched from Scotland to England.

Article 2.2.1 states that players moving from an Associate to a Full Member have no waiting period. However, once a player represents a Full Member — even as a non-playing member — and wishes to move to an Associate Member, they will have a three-year waiting period.

Scotland Move On Without Scott Currie

Scotland announced a 15-man squad that includes a nice blend of experience and youngsters, with Richie Berrington set to lead. Zainullah Ihsan is called up for the first time, as the Afghan-born fast bowler has recently qualified to play for Scotland. Former New Zealand international Tom Bruce is also in the mix, who has played in 17 T20Is for the Black Caps before switching his allegiance to Scotland.

Scotland will travel to India later this week and play warm-up matches against Afghanistan and Namibia before kick-starting their T20 World Cup 2026 campaign against the West Indies in Kolkata on February 7.

Scotland T20 World Cup 2026 Squad

Richie Berrington (c), Tom Bruce, Matthew Cross, Bradley Currie, Oliver Davidson, Chris Greaves, Zainullah Ihsan, Michael Jones, Michael Leask, Finlay McCreath, Brandon McMullen, George Munsey, Safyaan Sharif, Mark Watt, Bradley Wheal.

Travelling reserves: Jasper Davidson, Jack Jarvis

Non-travelling reserves: Mackenzie Jones, Chris McBride, Charlie Tear.

