‘Beyond Reason and Logic…’ – Fans React As Babar Azam Nearly Botched Pakistan’s Chase in PAK vs NED T20 World Cup 2026 Opener

Babar Azam could manage only a 18-ball 15 while chasing 148 against the Netherlands.

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 has kicked off with a nail-biting finish between Pakistan and the Netherlands. Though the former has ultimately managed to win the match, fans have expressed their disappointment over the ex-skipper Babar Azam. Coming in at No.4, the right-hander could only manage 15 runs off 18 balls in the 147-run chase.

Fans Criticise Babar Azam As Netherlands Nearly Stun Pakistan in T20 World Cup 2026 Opener

The PAK vs NED fixture was expected to be an easy outing for the Men in Green, especially after recording a 3-0 whitewash over Australia before coming into the T20 championship. But an exceptional display from the Dutch players took the game down to the wire. The 2022 runners-up finally got over the line as Faheem Ashraf hit the much-needed boundary with three balls remaining.

Despite a good start, which guided the team to 90/2 halfway through the chase, Babar could not finish off the task to clinch a comprehensive victory. The experienced batter’s knock came at a sub-par strike rate of just 83.33, which is completely outdated in the current T20 sphere.

Check out the Tweets here:

Beyond reason and logic how Fakhar Zaman is sitting on the bench for Babar Azam #PAKvNED — Asad 🇵🇸 (@A_sadkermit) February 7, 2026

Biggest Upset in the T20 World Cup



Pakistan won against Netherlands.



The Match changed when Netherlands took the wicket of Babar Azam #PAKvNED pic.twitter.com/j7E1p16wxU — 𝑨𝑻10 (@Loyalsachfan10) February 7, 2026

I just have one question is it necessary to play Babar Azam in the playing 11 at no 4. I agree there are other batsman's who has not performed today but Babar really slows them down. If he had tried to play some boundaries than playing those dots they could have easily won this… — Krish (@Krish_uf) February 7, 2026

Netherlands was almost beating Pakistan.



Babar Azam steered Pak to a victory by hitting mammoth 15 runs in 18 balls — Rushik Rawal (@ruussshik) February 7, 2026

Lowest SR in T20 Worldcup

(min 500 runs)



110.37 – Babar Azam*

111.81 – Mohd Hafeez

112.22 – Kumar Sangakkara

112.53 – Kane Williamson

112.97 – Mohd Rizwan

113.46 – Tamim Iqbal#T20WorldCup

#PAKvsNED pic.twitter.com/MADctVSPtJ — DR ADNAN ALI (@DrMalko) February 7, 2026

Regardless of the Result



Benching Fakhar Zaman is a bad decision from PAK management.



They should bring him back into the XI replacing Babar Azam, who is not suitable for No.4 position. #T20WorldCup #PAKvNED — Siva Jyothi Vasan (@sjvasan005) February 7, 2026

Pakistan were 90 in 10 Overs against Netherland Today, Then King Babar Azam came in and slowed the momentum with of 80 strike Rate.

Same players same story in every ICC Trophy, Dont understand why PCB keeps including him in the Team. pic.twitter.com/GOa3RXK8tN — Shah (@Shahhoon1) February 7, 2026

Babar Azam is responsible for this mess.

Should be dropped. — Huzzzus (@huzzzus) February 7, 2026

Well played Netherlands bas Babar Azam ka wicket nahi lena tha — Taza 🍒 (@ba1unga) February 7, 2026

Babar Azam is the most experience player in the team and he still don't know how to build an innings or partnership. Always art of the collapse. A player who can't handle pressure. #PAKvsNED — MUSKAN KAKA (@muskaankaka) February 7, 2026

ALSO READ:

Notably, Babar’s dismissal in the 13th over proved to be the turning point of the match. The 31-year-old had tried to clear the fence off the fourth delivery of Roelof van der Merwe, but the ball landed straight into the palms of Kyle Klein. His wicket triggered a collapse in Pakistan’s batting order as the next three batters went back to the pavilion for a duck, eight and six.

However, all-rounder Faheem Ashraf rescued Pakistan from an embarrassing defeat to the Netherlands. His brisk and valuable 29 not out off 11 balls, comprising two fours and three over-boundaries, helped the side in earning two crucial points. Next up, the team is set to face the USA on February 10 at the same venue.

Fans would be eager to see whether Pakistan continues with the same line-up in their next encounter of the T20 World Cup 2026 or they bring in any changes in their plans to replace Babar Azam.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.