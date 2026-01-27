Former New Zealand Player Named in Scotland Squad for T20 World Cup 2026

The selection committee have announced a 15-member Scotland squad, including former New Zealand player Tom Bruce, for the T20 World Cup 2026, which will begin on February 7.

Former New Zealand Player Tom Bruce included in Scotland Squad

Scotland qualified for the tournament after Bangladesh withdrew at the last minute, as they were the highest-ranked team that had not already secured qualification.

With new head coach Owen Dawkins and captain Richie Berrington, the Scotland squad includes Tom Bruce, who played 17 T20Is for New Zealand before switching.

Bruce switched to Scotland in August 2025. He is eligible to play for Scotland through his Edinburgh-born father and had represented a Scotland Development side in 2016 before moving to New Zealand.

The squad also features Afghanistan-born Zainullah Ihsan, who has earned his maiden call-up.

Scotland Squad for T20 World Cup 2026

Richie Berrington (c), Tom Bruce, Matthew Cross, Bradley Currie, Oliver Davidson, Chris Greaves, Zainullah Ihsan, Michael Jones, Michael Leask, Finlay McCreath, Brandon McMullen, George Munsey, Safyaan Sharif, Mark Watt, Bradley Wheal.

Travelling reserves: Jasper Davidson, Jack Jarvis.

Non-travelling reserves: Mackenzie Jones, Chris McBride, Charlie Tear.

In the T20 World Cup 2024, Scotland were eliminated after the group stage as they finished third in the table out of five teams. They were level on points with England but missed out due to a lower net run rate.

Since Scotland have replaced Bangladesh, they will be part of Group C in the competition. Scotland will face England, Italy, Nepal, and West Indies in their group.

Their first match will be played on February 7 at Eden Gardens against West Indies.

Scotland Schedule for T20 World Cup 2026

Sat, February 07

3:00 PM: West Indies vs Scotland (Eden Gardens, Kolkata)

Mon, February 09

11:00 AM: Scotland vs Italy (Eden Gardens, Kolkata)

Sat, February 14

3:00 PM: England vs Scotland (Eden Gardens, Kolkata)

Tue, February 17

7:00 PM: Scotland vs Nepal (Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai)

