Two Years After Announcing Retirement, Former Pakistan Speedster To Represent USA in T20 World Cup 2026

The speedster has represented Pakistan in nine internationals till date.

Two years after announcing his retirement from international cricket, Pakistani speedster Ehsan Adil is set to make a return to the highest level of the game. The 32-year-old is set to play for the United States of America (USA) in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026. He was named in the squad which will be on the flight to the subcontinent later this month.

The speedster was an important part of the Pakistan setup until a point, after which he made the decision to step aside from international cricket in order to go after franchise cricket opportunities. Though he was not alone in the pool of players who decided to take the same step to have the freedom of time, his international career for Pakistan could only last nine matches.

Ehsan Adil played three Tests and six ODIs for the Shaheens bagging a total of as many wickets in each format. Additionally, he was also a part of the U19 World Cup squad for the Men in Green back in 2012, after his career graph saw a steady rise. Some superb numbers saw his earn a Test call-up for Pakistan for the series against South Africa.

🆚 India, Pakistan, Netherlands, and Namibia



The road to the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup is officially set! 👊



4️⃣ Fixtures

🆚 India, Pakistan, Netherlands, and Namibia



We can’t wait to see you in India and Sri Lanka in 2026! 💪 🔥#T20WorldCup | #WeAreUSACricket 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/8rHin84WeP — USA Cricket (@usacricket) November 26, 2025

Can the Former Pakistan Speedster Help USA Etch History?

The United States of America (USA) cricket team have already given a glimpse of what they can achieve at the highest level. The Monank Patel-led team started their campaign with victories against Canada and Pakistan, with the second game going into a Super Over. Saurabh Netravalkar was the pick of the bowlers, as he wreaked havoc, dismantling the top-orders of many sides.

Ali Khan and Netravalkar opened the bowling on most of the occasions, and were successful in the first two games. The duo almost gave India a scare in their third group stage game. However, they couldn’t get past the finishing line against the Men in Blue. That being said, Ehsan Adil will only bolster the pace bowling attack for the USA side, with Netravalkar and Ali Khan both being named in the squad again.

What USA will look to achieve in the coveted tournament, would be their preparation against big sides. Though their performance against India was awesome, they were comprehensively beaten against teams like the West Indies and England – which were their last two league games. They will be facing India, Pakistan, the Netherlands and Namibia in the group stage.

The 32-year-old speedster from Pakistan, who will represent the US team for the 2026 edition of the T20 World Cup does not have a lot of pace in his wings. However, he has bagged 94 wickets from 79 T20s in his career including a couple of four-wicket hauls under his belt. Though Monank Patel & Co. would like to continue with Ali Khan and Netravalkar to open the bowling, Ehsan Adil can be of good use in the middle overs.

