IND vs NZ Live Streaming in India: Where to Watch India vs New Zealand Live Telecast & Online Streaming

India vs New Zealand three-match ODI series will begin on January 11.

After a successful year in white-ball cricket, highlighted by two unbeaten title-winning campaigns in the ICC Champions Trophy and the ACC Asia Cup, India cricket team are set to kickstart 2026 with an eight-match limited-overs series against New Zealand cricket team.

Fans eager to watch the action unfold can find complete details of IND vs NZ live streaming in India, including TV channels, online platforms, match timings, and the full series schedule below.

The visitors will miss their white-ball skipper Mitchell Santner in the ODIs as the all-rounder is yet to recover from his groin injury. However, Santner will rejoin the squad before the T20I series, starting on January 21 in Nagpur. In his absence, Michael Bracewell will lead New Zealand in the one-day leg.

The Men in Blue will also be without two of their prime players, Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya, as the BCCI continues to manage their workload ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. That said, fans will be excited to watch Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma back in action after a dominant South Africa series, followed by a stunning return to domestic cricket in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025–26.

Returning to the tournament after 15 long years, Kohli struck back-to-back impressive knocks of 131 and 77 for Delhi, while Rohit led Mumbai from the front with a commanding 155 against Sikkim. India will start as favourites to clinch the ODI series, with the Black Caps yet to defeat them on Indian soil in the format.

India also carry winning momentum after sealing the ODI series against South Africa 2–1. Meanwhile, New Zealand will be keen to overturn their away struggles despite coming off successive 3–0 clean sweeps at home against Pakistan, England, and the West Indies.

Where to Watch IND vs NZ Live Streaming in India?

Fans in India can watch IND vs NZ live streaming in India on the JioHotstar app and website. All ODIs and T20Is from the India vs New Zealand white-ball series will be available to stream live.

Where to Watch IND vs NZ Live Telecast in India?

The India vs New Zealand live telecast in India will be available on the Star Sports Network. Viewers can tune in via their television sets to watch all matches live.

Where to Watch IND vs NZ Live Streaming in New Zealand, UK, USA & Worldwide?

New Zealand: Sky Sport NZ

Sky Sport NZ Australia: Fox Sports and Kayo Sports

Fox Sports and Kayo Sports UK: Sky Sports Cricket

Sky Sports Cricket USA: Willow TV

These broadcasters will provide IND vs NZ live streaming and telecast coverage in their respective regions.

India vs New Zealand ODI & T20I Schedule

Below is the complete India vs New Zealand ODI and T20I schedule, along with match start times in IST:

1st ODI: January 11

January 11 2nd ODI: January 14

January 14 3rd ODI: January 18

January 18 1st T20I: January 21

January 21 2nd T20I: January 23

January 23 3rd T20I: January 25

January 25 4th T20I: January 28

January 28 5th T20I: January 31

All ODI matches will begin at 1:30 PM IST, while the five T20Is are scheduled to start at 7:00 PM IST

India vs New Zealand ODI Squads

India: Shubman Gill (C), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Harshit Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Nitish Kumar Reddy, and Arshdeep Singh.

New Zealand: Michael Bracewell (C), Adithya Ashok, Kristian Clarke, Josh Clarkson, Devon Conway, Zak Foulkes, Mitchell Hay, Kyle Jamieson, Nick Kelly, Jayden Lennox, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Michael Rae, and Will Young.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.