IND vs NZ Weather Report — Is There Reserve Day for T20 World Cup 2026 Final?

India will face New Zealand in the final of the T20 World Cup 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad today, March 8. Let’s look at the IND vs NZ weather report and see if there could be any interruption during the match.

The home team secured their place by defeating England by seven runs in the semifinal, while the Black Caps beat South Africa by nine wickets to reach the final.

IND vs NZ Weather Report

According to AccuWeather, the temperature could be around 37°C when the match starts and may drop to about 30°C by 11 PM. There is no chance of rain, so the match is expected to take place without any delays or interruptions.

Is there a reserve day for IND vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 Final?

Is there a reserve day for the T20 World Cup 2026 final between India and New Zealand? At the moment, there is no chance of rain in Ahmedabad on Sunday. However, if the final on March 8 is washed out, the reserve day will be used. March 9 (Monday) has been kept as the reserve day, and the match will be played on that day if play is not possible on Sunday.

What Should Teams Do If They Win the Toss?

At this venue, six matches have been played in this tournament. Out of these, three teams won while batting first and two teams won while chasing. One match ended in a tie and was decided in a Super Over.

So, batting first and putting runs on the board could be a good option in the final. The match is also expected to be played on a mixed-soil pitch, which should help the batters to score runs. Therefore, the team winning the toss may choose to bat first.

IND vs NZ Probable XIs

India: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan (WK), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh.

New Zealand: Tim Seifert (w), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner (c), Cole McConchie, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson.

If India win the final, it will be their third T20 World Cup title. They will also become the first team to defend the title after winning the previous edition in 2024.

For New Zealand, it would be their first-ever T20 World Cup title if they win the final.

