IND vs SA Live Streaming in India — Where To Watch South Africa Tour of India 2025?

The T20I series will commence on December 9.

After a trouncing defeat in the IND vs SA two-Test encounter, the hosts have registered a brilliant turnaround to claim the three-match ODI series 2-1. Next up, the two sides will lock horns in an exciting, five-T20I series. Fans will find out the details here for IND vs SA live streaming in India, starting on December 9.

Two crucial figures of the hosts’ side, vice-captain Shubman Gill and Hardik Pandya, are set to be back in action after recovering from their respective injuries. The series will function as a key preparation for both the reigning champions and the runners-up of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, before entering the next edition of the mega ICC event. India will co-host the tournament with Sri Lanka, starting on February 7.

However, the Men in Blue are coming into the series after claiming a 2-1 victory on Australian soil. On the other hand, the visitors will be entering the five-match contest following a 2-1 loss in Pakistan. India have won three and levelled as many series in the latest six encounters with the Proteas. South Africa’s last T20I series win facing India had come more than a decade ago, in October 2015.

IND vs SA Live Streaming in India — Where to Watch India Tour of South Africa 2025?

Fans in India can watch the IND vs SA live streaming in India on the JioHotstar app and website (https://www.jiohotstar.com/).

IND vs SA Live Telecast — Where to Watch India Tour of South Africa 2025 in India on TV?

The IND vs SA live telecast in India will be available on the Star Sports Network. The match will also be available on DD Sports (Free Dish).

India vs South Africa Live Streaming Details Around the World

Fans outside India can also catch the action live through regional broadcasters:

South Africa: DStv App

DStv App UK: Sky Sports and Sky Go

Sky Sports and Sky Go USA: Willow TV

Willow TV Australia: Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime New Zealand: Sky Sport Now, Sky Go, and ESPN

IND vs SA: T20I Squads

India: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma, Sanju Samson, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, and Washington Sundar.

South Africa: Aiden Markram (C), Ottneil Baartman, Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Quinton de Kock, Tony de Zorzi, Donovan Ferreira, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, George Linde, Kwena Maphaka, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, and Tristan Stubbs.

India vs South Africa: T20I Schedule

1st T20I: December 9, Cuttack

December 9, Cuttack 2nd T20I: December 11, New Chandigarh

December 11, New Chandigarh 3rd T20I: December 14, Dharamsala

December 14, Dharamsala 4th T20I: December 17, Lucknow

December 17, Lucknow 5th T20I: December 19, Ahmedabad

