India Batter Sidelined With Rib Fracture From Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Injury

Sai Sudharsan played just two matches in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26.

Sai Sudharsan has been ruled out of the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 due to a rib injury. This marks a huge blow for Tamil Nadu in their race for the next stage of the tournament. They are currently placed sixth in the eight-team Elite group A with just one win and three defeats.

Sai Sudharsan Reports CoE After Worsening Rib Injury in Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26

Sudharsan has a small, undisplaced fracture in the front part of his right seventh rib. He reported to the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence (CoE) on December 29, after worsening a lingering rib issue. The injury occurred when he dove during a run-out attempt against Madhya Pradesh in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 on December 26. He was hit on the same spot a week ago, and a CT scan confirmed the anterior cortex fracture.

Sai Sudharshan reported to the Centre of Excellence (CoE) on 29th December 2025 with a history of injury to the right side of the rib cage sustained while diving during a running between the wickets in a Vijay Hazare Trophy match on 26th December… — Nitin K Srivastav (@Nitin_sachin) January 2, 2026

Currently, the 23-year-old opener is working on lower-body strength and conditioning under protective measures. He has reportedly responded well, clearing the way for upper-body training in seven to 10 days, followed by a gradual rehabilitation process.

Though it’s uncertain how long recovery from the injury will take, returning to match fitness seems possible for IPL 2026, which starts in the second half of March. However, he has already been ruled out of the VHT 2025-26.

Sai Sudharsan Test Spot Under Threat After Breakout IPL 2025

In the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26, Sudharsan scored 48 against Puducherry, playing a crucial role in his side’s solitary victory so far. He then scored 53-ball 51 against Madhya Pradesh, which wasn’t enough to take Tamil Nadu over the line. He has already missed Tamil Nadu’s last two group stage games against defending champions Karnataka and reigning Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy champions, Jharkhand.

Overall, Sudharsan’s stock has risen after a breakout IPL 2025 campaign, where he scored the most runs (759) and earned the Orange Cap. It also led to his maiden Test call-up for the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025 in England. He has consistently featured in the India Test XI, but hasn’t quite left his mark. He managed just 302 runs in six Tests at a modest 27.45 average with two fifties, quite disappointing numbers for a No.3 batter.

Now, this setback may put the brakes on his Test career for a long time amid Devdutt Padikkal’s consistent performances across all formats. Notably, Padikkal has amassed three consecutive hundreds in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26. Last year, he scored a fifty in the Duleep Trophy 2025 and followed it up with a 150 against Australia A, which earned him a Test recall for the recently concluded West Indies Test series.

