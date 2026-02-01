India vs Pakistan U19 World Cup Super Six Start Time in Different Time Zones: How To Watch Live Worldwide

Get full details of India vs Pakistan U19 World Cup Super Six game.

The India vs Pakistan U19 World Cup Super Six is one of the most high-octane clashes in the ongoing U19 World Cup 2026. India vs Pakistan U19 fixture is the last in the league stage, and both teams have a chance to qualify for the semifinal. The India vs Pakistan is always a big game, and here, fans will get live streaming details for this marquee fixture.

India vs Pakistan will be live worldwide across platforms. Pakistan U19 defeated India U19 in the U19 Asia Cup final, so India U19 will be more motivated to come on top. A win here will guarantee a semifinal spot for the Men in Blue.

When Is India vs Pakistan U19 Super Six Match?

India vs Pakistan U19 match date is February 1, 2026 (Sunday). India vs Pakistan U19 Super Six match time remains different across time zones, but in India, the clash will begin at 1:00 PM.

Event: India vs Pakistan U19 World Cup Super Six

India vs Pakistan U19 World Cup Super Six Date: February 1, 2026

February 1, 2026 Venue: Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo

Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo Local start time: 9:30 AM

India vs Pakistan U19 Start Time by Time Zone

India vs Pakistan U19 start time varies across countries and regions.

North America

ET: 2:30 AM

CT: 1:30 AM

PT: 11:30 PM

Europe

UK (GMT): 7:30 AM

CET: 8:30 AM

Asia

India (IST): 1 PM

Pakistan (PKT): 12:30 AM

Sri Lanka (SLST): 1 PM

Australia & New Zealand

AEDT: 6:30 PM

NZDT: 8:30 PM

Middle East & Africa

UAE: 11:30 AM

South Africa: 9:30 AM

How to Watch India vs Pakistan U19 World Cup Live

Here’s how fans can watch India vs Pakistan U19 World Cup Super Six live across different regions.

How to Watch India vs Pakistan U19 in India

The biggest question among fans has been where to watch India vs Pakistan U19 in India. Here, get full information about India vs Pakistan U19 live streaming in India.

Platform: JioHotstar app

JioHotstar app TV: Star Sports

How to Watch India vs Pakistan U19 in Pakistan

India vs Pakistan U19 live streaming in Pakistan will be on various sources.

Platform: Tamasha, Tapmad, and Myco

Tamasha, Tapmad, and Myco TV: PTV Sports

How to Watch India vs Pakistan U19 in Europe

India vs Pakistan U19 live streaming in UK will be on Sky Cricket. Meanwhile, India vs Pakistan U19 live streaming in Europe will be on ICC.tv.

Platform: Sky Cricket/ICC.tv

How to Watch India vs Pakistan U19 in Australia

India vs Pakistan U19 live streaming in Australia will be on Prime Video.

Platform: Prime Video

How to Watch India vs Pakistan U19 in USA

India vs Pakistan U19 live streaming in USA will be on Willow TV and Disney+.

Platform: Willow TV/Disney+

How to Watch India vs Pakistan U19 in Middle East

India vs Pakistan U19 live streaming in Middle East will be on Willow TV and Disney+.

TV: e&’s CricLife channels

e&’s CricLife channels Platform: Starzplay

India vs Pakistan U19 Super Six Match Preview

India vs Pakistan U19 Super Six Match will decide the final semifinalist for this edition of the U19 World Cup. England, Australia, and Afghanistan have already qualified for the next round. India U19 are favourites to grab the fourth spot.

For Pakistan U19, the scenario is trickier. They need to win by a big margin since they lost against England U19 earlier in the tournament. If India score 300 in the first innings, Pakistan must chase it down inside 35 overs. Meanwhile, if Pakistan bat first and score 300, they must restrict India to 215 or below.

Scenario What happens Result India beat Pakistan India win the Super Six match India qualify for semi-finals as Group 2 toppers India lose by small margin Pakistan win, but not by a big enough margin India still qualify on superior net run rate Pakistan bat first, score 250 Pakistan must beat India by 89 runs or more Pakistan qualify for semi-finals, India knocked out Pakistan chase 251 Pakistan must reach target in 33.2 overs or fewer Pakistan qualify for semi-finals Pakistan chase lower target Pakistan must chase at an even faster rate Pakistan qualify only if NRR overtakes India Pakistan win but fail NRR margin Victory not big/fast enough India qualify for semi-finals

India are yet to lose a game in the tournament and will be high on confidence. However, they will be wary of the Pakistan threat, especially after the U19 Asia Cup final defeat. India U19 will start as favourites and will look to advance to the next round.

FAQs On India vs Pakistan U19 World Cup Super Six

What time does India vs Pakistan U19 match start?

India vs Pakistan U19 match starts at 9:30 AM Local Time.

What time is India vs Pakistan U19 match in India?

The start time for India vs Pakistan U19 match in India is 1:00 PM.

Where can I watch India vs Pakistan U19 live?

Fans can watch India vs Pakistan U19 match on Star Sports Network and JioHotstar.

Is India vs Pakistan U19 available on TV?

Yes, India vs Pakistan U19 will be telecast on Star Sports Network.

Which platform is streaming U19 World Cup?

JioHotstar will stream the U19 World Cup.

