INDW vs SLW T20Is Live Streaming in India: Where to Watch India Women vs Sri Lanka Women T20I Series?

The five-match series will begin on December 21.

The ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 champions, India, will be back on the field to take on Sri Lanka for five T20Is. The series will kickstart on December 21 in Visakhapatnam. Fans eager to catch the action in real time will find out the INDW vs SLW T20Is live streaming details here.

This will be their first assignment since lifting the coveted ODI silverware at home. The Women in Blue are expected to continue their dominating run. The team clinched a 20-over series by 3-2 in July 2025 to register their first-ever series victory on English soil in the shortest format.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka Women are yet to win a series in the format since their Women’s Asia Cup 2024 winning campaign. Following the subcontinental tournament triumph, they have levelled two T20I series against Ireland and New Zealand, alongside a winless group-stage exit in the T20 World Cup 2024.

Where to Watch INDW vs SLW T20Is Live Streaming in India?

The INDW vs SLW T20Is live streaming in India will be available on the JioHotstar app.

Where to Watch INDW vs SLW T20Is Live Telecast in India?

Viewers can also watch the India Women vs Sri Lanka Women T20Is live telecast on the Star Sports Network.

Where to Watch INDW vs SLW T20Is Live Streaming in Sri Lanka?

The INDW vs SLW T20Is live streaming in Sri Lanka will be available on Talent TV.

INDW vs SLW T20Is: Schedule

1st T20I: December 21, Visakhapatnam

December 21, Visakhapatnam 2nd T20I: December 23, Visakhapatnam

December 23, Visakhapatnam 3rd T20I: December 26, Thiruvananthapuram

December 26, Thiruvananthapuram 4th T20I: December 28, Thiruvananthapuram

December 28, Thiruvananthapuram 5th T20I: December 30, Thiruvananthapuram

All matches will commence at 7:00 PM IST.

INDW vs SLW T20Is: Squads

India Women: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Harleen Deol, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Gaud, Renuka Singh Thakur, Richa Ghosh (WK), G. Kamalini (WK), Sree Charani, and Vaishnavi Sharma.

Sri Lanka Women: Chamari Athapaththu (C), Harshitha Samarawickrama (VC), Kavisha Dilhari, Imesha Dulani, Shashini Gimhani, Vishmi Gunaratne, Kawya Kavindi, Malki Madara, Nimasha Meepage, Hasini Perera, Inoka Ranaweera, Kaushini Nuthyangana, Rashmika Sewwandi, Malsha Shehani, and Nilakshika Silva.

