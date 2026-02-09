KL Rahul Hits Match-Winning Ton, Delhi Capitals Pacer Registers 12-Wicket Haul, Sudip Gharami 299 Keeps Bengal Ahead- Full Round-Up of Ranji Trophy Quarter-Finals Day 4

Eight teams (Mumbai, Karnataka, Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand and Uttarakhand) are vying to qualify for the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 semi-finals and the battle has spiced up on Day 4 of the ongoing quarter-final clashes. Multiple star Indian and IPL players have produced some noteworthy performances for their respective sides in the knockouts of India’s premier red-ball event.
Let’s take a look at some of the top displays of the Ranji Trophy quarter-finals Day 4.
The Indian wicketkeeper-batter, who had a subpar outing during the South Africa Test series last year with just 68 runs across four innings, returned to form in the longest format with a stellar century. KL Rahul registered a deft knock of 130 and helped Karnataka outclass heavyweights Mumbai to book their berth in the semi-final. Rahul’s latest red-ball exploits will also boost his confidence for the upcoming Asia Tests – a two-match away series against Sri Lanka in August this year.
Bought for a lucrative amount of INR 8.4 crores for the IPL 2026 season, Jammu & Kashmir pacer Auqib Nabi will make Delhi Capitals (DC) happy with their purchase after his recent heroics with the ball. He is one of the leading wicket-takers in Ranji Trophy across two seasons and he once again gave a testament to his sheer prowess. Nabi finished with an incredible match-haul of 12 wickets against Madhya Pradesh in the quarter-final and in the process, propelled J&K to their maiden semis appearance in the tournament’s history.
Bengal’s Sudip Gharami put up a batting masterclass by slamming an incredible 299, narrowly missing out on a triple century. His knock propelled Bengal to a towering first innings total of 629 and put them in the driver’s seat in the ongoing QF contest against Andhra Pradesh.
While the veteran Indian pacer has consistently being amongst wickets, Mohammed Shami have now impressed with his batting too. Shami blasted a quickfire fifty, finishing on 53(33), comprising seven boundaries and three maximums. His latest exploits will definitely back his case for an India comeback with the current management preferring batting depth and bowlers who can bat.
Uttarakhand spinner Mayank Mishra is enjoying a tremendous season, currently leading the wicket-taker charts with 52 scalps form just 14 innings. He continued his sublime form in the semis clash against reigning Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT 2025-26) winners Jharkhand and took a fifer in the second innings to guide Uttarakhand to their first-ever semi-final.
Earlier in the first innings, he took three more wickets to finish with a match-tally of eight.
