Litton Das Admits Uncertainty Over Bangladesh Participation in T20 World Cup 2026

With less than three weeks left for the T20 World Cup 2026, Bangladesh’s participation in the tournament remains unclear. The Bangladesh Cricket Board has asked the ICC to shift their matches from India to Sri Lanka due to security concerns. However, the ICC has not agreed to the request so far, and several meetings have ended without a final decision.

No clarity yet for players ahead of T20 World Cup 2026

After the Bangladesh Premier League match between Rangpur Riders and Sylhet Titans, Litton Das spoke about the situation. He said the players are unsure about where they will play and who their opponents will be, even though the squad has already been announced.

“If we had known who our group opponents were (in the World Cup) or which country we were going to, that would have helped. You have seen that we have announced the squad, but until now, no player knows which country we are going to or whom we will play against. Like me, the whole of Bangladesh is now uncertain,” Litton said.

No change in schedule as Bangladesh wait for final decision

At present, the ICC is sticking to the original schedule. Bangladesh are placed in Group C along with England, West Indies, Italy and Nepal. They are scheduled to begin their campaign on February 7 against West Indies in Kolkata, which will also host their next two matches where they will face Italy and England. Their final group game is set to be played in Mumbai against Nepal. Despite this, Bangladesh’s participation is still not confirmed.

Litton also questioned whether anyone could be fully sure about them playing in the tournament, pointing out that no clear answer has been given yet.

“Are you sure that we are going to the World Cup?” he asked.

Few days ago former captain Najmul Hossain Shanto had also said that the players have found it difficult to deal with the off field uncertainty surrounding the World Cup.

The issue escalated when Mustafizur Rahman, who was signed for INR 9.20 crore by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), was removed from IPL 2026. Soon after, the BCB made it clear again that they would not travel to India in the present situation.

