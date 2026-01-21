Lungi Ngidi Injury Update: Another T20 World Cup 2026 Concern For South Africa As Pretoria Capitals Pacer Walks Off During SA20 Qualifier 1

Proteas pacer Lungi Ngidi is the latest name to be added to the country’s growing concerns ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026. Ngidi suffered an injury during the ongoing SA20 2026, Qualifier 1 between Sunrisers Eastern Cape and Pretoria Capitals.

Prior to the match, he was seen with heavy strapping and started the game. He took the new ball and bowled two overs but eventually walked off with Capitals bowling coach Shaun Pollock telling the broadcasters that Ngidi was likely just going to loosen the strapping.

ALSO READ:

South Africa injury list ahead of T20 World Cup 2026: Lungi Ngidi latest addition

Apart from Lungi Ngidi, the other players on the South Africa injury list are David Miller, Tony de Zorzi, Donovan Ferreira. Miller suffered a groin injury in SA20, with de Zorzi rehabbing a hamstring injury suffered during the India ODI series and Donovan Ferreira suffered a shoulder fracture.

Notably, changes to T20 World Cup 2026 squads can be made until January 31 for any reason, and after that if approved by the ICC’s Event Technical Committee in the case of a tournament-ending injury.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.