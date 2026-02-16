Matheesha Pathirana Injury Update: Sri Lanka Pacer Leaves Field With Hamstring Issue in AUS vs SL T20 World Cup 2026 Match

The co-hosts Sri Lanka have faced another injury blow in the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. During the AUS vs SL fixture, star pacer Matheesha Pathirana injured his hamstring just after bowling his fourth delivery of the night. Fans will get the latest Matheesha Pathirana injury update here.

Matheesha Pathirana Injury Update: Sri Lanka in Trouble As Pacer Leaves Field in AUS vs SL T20 World Cup 2026 Match

The unfortunate incident took place in the third over of the first innings. The 23-year-old clutched his left leg and struggled in pain while leaving the field. Captain Dasun Shanaka bowled the remaining two deliveries of the over.

At the time of writing, Australia are at 110/2 halfway through the game, with skipper Mitchell Marsh (49*) and Tim David at the crease.

More to follow…

