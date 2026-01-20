Michael Bracewell Injury Tracked Before T20 World Cup, Adam Milne Being Assessed, Kristian Clarke Added to New Zealand Squad for India T20Is

The T20I series against India starts on January 21 in Nagpur, and New Zealand have made some squad updates.

New Zealand Squad Updates Ahead of T20I Series

Kristian Clarke will stay with the team after being added for the first three matches of the five-match series.

Michael Bracewell has joined the squad in Nagpur after picking up a minor left-calf strain while fielding in the third ODI in Indore. Coach Rob Walter said Bracewell will be treated and monitored before a decision is made on his involvement in the rest of the tour.

Pace-bowler Adam Milne is also being assessed after injuring his left hamstring while bowling for Sunrisers Eastern Cape in the SA20 on Sunday.

New Zealand Squad for India T20Is

Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Zak Foulkes, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Bevon Jacobs, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Robinson, Ish Sodhi, Kristian Clarke (games 1, 2, 3), Finn Allen, Lockie Ferguson, Adam Milne, Tim Seifert.

