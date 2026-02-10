Setback for New Zealand! Michael Bracewell Ruled Out of T20 World Cup 2026 After Recurring Calf Injury

In a recent setback for the New Zealand cricket team, all-rounder Michael Bracewell has been ruled out of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026, in India and Sri Lanka. The 34-year-old had picked up a calf injury during a warm-up fixture against Afghanistan prior to the start of the ICC event and has now been subsequently ruled out.

Notably, it is the recurrence of a previous calf injury that he incurred during the IND vs NZ ODI series inJanuary this year. Bracewell will now be replaced by all-rounder Cole McConchie, and the ICC Event Technical Committee has accepted the request from New Zealand. The confirmation of the development was shared by New Zealand Cricket (NZC) via an official press release on their website.

Cole McConchie will now travel to India alongside travelling reserve Ben Sears, who was also previosuly added to the roster after Adam Milne got ruled out and will join the squad on February 13.

Speaking after Bracewell’s injury update, Kiwi head coach Rob Walter said, “We’re all feeling for Michael. It’s really tough to get ruled out of a World Cup and I know how much playing for New Zealand means to him.”

He added, “Michael worked incredibly hard to give himself a chance but unfortunately has had this set back. We wish him a smooth recovery.”

New Zealand sit at top of Group D Standings in T20 World Cup 2026

Meanwhile, the Blackcaps are having a stellar tournament and are currently unbeaten with two wins from two games. With four points, the Kiwis now sit at the top spot in the toughest group (Group D), which also features South Africa, Afghanistan UAE and Canada.

After outclassing Afghanistan, New Zealand absolutely decimated UAE today (February 10), securing a massive 10-wicket win. Openers Finn Allen and Tim Seifert were the chief architects of the destruction, registering the highest-ever partnership in T20 World Cup history with a stand of 175* runs.

The Mitchell Santner-led side are now just a step away for guaranteeing their place in the Super 8s, and are next slated to play a high-octane clash against South Africa on February 14. A win against the Proteas will see the Kiwis advance to the next round with a match left in the group-stage.

