Mohammad Nabi Furious At Lungi Ngidi, Asks Him to Take Off His Wrist Bands During AFG vs SA T20 World Cup 2026 [WATCH]

The AFG vs SA T20 World Cup 2026 fixture ended up being a thriller with double super overs.

The AFG vs SA T20 World Cup 2026 clash saw a heated moment on the field as Afghanistan veteran Mohammad Nabi was furious at Lungi Ngidi and asked him to take off his wrist bands.

Mohammad Nabi Asks Lungi Ngidi to Remove Wrist Bands in AFG vs SA T20 World Cup 2026

The incident took place after the fourth ball of the 14th over, when the batter complained that he could not see the ball properly due to the colour of the seamer’s arm bands. However, the umpires intervened and took control of the situation.

Notably, Afghanistan were off to a flier, scoring 50 runs in just four overs while chasing 187. But two mini collapses in the middle shifted the momentum towards the Proteas. However, a thrilling finish in the final over led the AFG vs SA T20 World Cup 2026 fixture to a double super over.

After a thoroughly nail-biting clash between the two sides, the last edition’s runners-up, South Africa, finally managed to bag two crucial points. They remain unbeaten so far in the T20 World Cup 2026 before locking horns with New Zealand on February 14. On the other hand, Rashid Khan and Co. have succumbed to two defeats in two, which might hurt their qualification chances.

Talking about the wristband confrontation, it reminds the fans of the famous incident in the World Series Cup final in 1993. Australia’s Dean Jones had also made a complaint to the umpires regarding the wrist bands of West Indies great Curtly Ambrose.

“I noticed he wears white sweatbands for the white ball and red ones for the red ball, and we are looking for release points. I thought, if I get him upset, I think it might make him bowl a little loose. I looked at him, and said, ‘Curtly, take your sweatbands off, please’” stated the Aussie batter.

“I found that to be a strange request. What’s the big deal? What is the reason? It’s not something I’ve just put on, I’ve been doing it all my career. I was very reluctant to do it,” followed Ambrose’s reaction, who was almost forced to remove the wrist bands.

But the strategical move of Jones backfired as the Caribbean pacer unleashed a lethal spell. He finished with the figure of 9.3-2-32-5 as West Indies claimed the match by 25 runs.

