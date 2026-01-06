Naseem Shah Fined for Heated Exchange With Kieron Pollard in ILT20 2025–26 Final

ICC fined 10% of his match fee.

Naseem Shah of Desert Vipers was fined by the International Cricket Council for a Level 1 breach of the ICC Code of Conduct during the ILT20 2025-26 final against MI Emirates at the Dubai International Stadium. The incident took place on Sunday, December 5.

ICC fined Naseem Shah for breaching code of conduct

The ICC fined 10% of his match fee for breaching Article 2.5 of the Code of Conduct. This rule relates to using words or gestures that can provoke or upset a batter after their dismissal.

“Desert Vipers pacer Naseem Shah has been fined 10 per cent of his match fee for a Level 1 breach of the ICC Code of Conduct following the DP World ILT20 Season 4 Final against MI Emirates at the Dubai International Stadium on 4 January,” ILT20 wrote.

“Shah was found to have breached Article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct, which relates to the use of language, actions or gestures that could disparage or provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter following their dismissal. The sanction was imposed by Match Referee Simon Taufel, ” statement added.

Heated exchange between Naseem Shah and Kieron Pollard

The incident happened on the final ball of the 11th over. Naseem bowled a good-length delivery that angled into Pollard, who managed only an inside edge onto his pads. After the ball, Naseem clapped and stared at Pollard, which did not go down well with the batter. Pollard responded with a few words, and the situation quickly became heated.

Both players moved close to each other and exchanged words before the umpire stepped in to separate them. Jason Roy also came in to calm Naseem down.

Naseem Shah had the last laugh later in the innings when he dismissed Kieron Pollard in the 17th over. He bowled a short ball outside off stump, and Pollard tried to pull it over backward square leg but failed to clear the boundary.

The Pakistan pacer finished as the standout bowler in the final, taking three wickets for 18 runs in four overs at an economy rate of 4.50. His performance helped Desert Vipers beat MI Emirates by 46 runs and lift their maiden ILT20 title in Dubai. He ended the tournament with 12 wickets in eight innings at an average of 17.92, and an economy rate of 6.97.

