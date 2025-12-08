New Zealand Face a Huge Setback As Three Players Ruled Out Due to Injury for the Remaining NZ vs WI Tests

The first test ended in a draw.

Ahead of the second Test between New Zealand and West Indies, starting on December 10 at the Basin Reserve in Wellington, the home team has suffered a big setback.

New Zealand set to miss three key players for the remaining NZ v WI Tests

Three key players, fast bowler Matt Henry, Nathan Smith and spin bowling all-rounder Mitchell Santner, have been ruled out for the rest of the NZ vs WI Test series because of injuries.

Wicketkeeper-batter Tom Blundell was already ruled out of the Wellington Test after picking up a hamstring injury while batting on day one in Christchurch. Mitchell Hay has joined the squad in his place and could be ready for his first Test match. He has played 29 first class matches and has scored 1895 runs at an average of 48.58. Hay has represented New Zealand in seven ODIs and 12 T20Is so far.

Uncapped fast bowler Michael Rae has been added to the squad and all-rounder Kristian Clarke has also been called up. Rae has played 70 first class matches and has taken 208 wickets, which includes eight four wicket hauls and three five wicket hauls. Clarke has played 27 first class matches and has taken 77 wickets, and he has also scored 893 runs.

Blair Tickner, who was the reserve fast bowler in the NZ vs WI first Test, is now in the selection mix. There could also be a choice between Rae and Clarke for a possible Test debut. Zakary Foulkes and Jacob Duffy, who played the first Test, are expected to keep their places in the team.

New Zealand squad for second Test

Tom Latham (capt), Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Hay (wk), Michael Bracewell, Zak Foulkes, Jacob Duffy, Blair Tickner, Michael Rae, Kristian Clarke.

West Indies Show Great Fight to Force a Draw in the First Test

The first Test of the three match series ended in a draw after West Indies showed great fight by batting 164 overs in their second innings. Star batter Justin Greaves was the main hero as he scored a double century in the fourth innings of a Test match.

Greaves reached his first double century in Test cricket and stayed unbeaten on 202 from 388 balls with 19 fours. Kemar Roach helped him from the other end with a patient 58 from 233 balls, hitting eight fours. Shai Hope also played a strong knock of 140 as West Indies kept the match alive.

Chasing a huge target of 561, West Indies finished on 457 for 6 in 163.3 overs, and the match ended in a draw.

