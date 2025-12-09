Nicholas Pooran Pulls Off Tactical Non-stumping, Leaves Rashid Khan Fuming As Desert Vipers Retire Out Max Holden in ILT20 2025

The Desert Vipers are yet to lose a match in the ILT20 2025.

There are three ways to restrict opponents from getting a big total. One, get batters out as early as you can. Two, restrict their run-flow so that they don’t get away. And three, keep the batters who aren’t scoring quickly out in the middle for long – even if it means letting opportunities go. Well, Nicholas Pooran chose the third option in the recent ILT20 fixture.

The incident occurred in the first innings of the match between the MI Emirates and Desert Vipers. Max Holden, who was batting on 42 off 36 deliveries gave away an opportunity to be stumped off the bowling of Rashid Khan in the 16th over. Holden had scored just three boundaries for his 42 runs, and was not scoring at a great strike-rate either.

Hence, the MI Emirates wicketkeeper thought of it as a good ploy to keep him out there for longer in order to waste more deliveries. But the Desert Vipers were ahead of the game. The next moment, they retired Holden out, leaving Rashid Khan fuming as he did not get the chance to dismiss the batter. The Vipers however got to 159/4 at the end of their 20 overs.

Nicholas Pooran just deliberately not stumped Max Holden off Rashid Khan because he's chewing it. Desert Vipers then immediately retire him out. Rashid spewing because he didn't get to actually dismiss him. Fun and games — Ben Jones (@benjonescricket) December 9, 2025

ALSO READ:

Nicholas Pooran – The Man With the X-Factor

Nicholas Pooran has been an instrumental part of the franchise. His contributions have led the franchise to some good totals and have also helped in the leadership aspect. The franchise is yet to find its footing in this season, and is in the second half of the points table. However, with the performances in the bank, MI Emirates have all the ingredients to make it big.

Pooran has scored most than a 1,000 runs for the franchise, at a strike-rate of 150.62, which is extremely good in the shortest format of the game. His tactics, like the one he pulled off in the game against the Desert Vipers have propelled the opposition to think hard in terms of bouncing back into the game. However, the franchise will have to make sure that their performances speak for themselves.

Nicholas Pooran has a rich history of playing in the franchise leagues around the world, and represents the same franchise in Major League Cricket (MLC) as well. However, the MI Emirates have all the tools in their XI to make it to the end of the tournament, and have always been one of the favourites to do so, in whichever tournament they enter into.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.