Not RCB Sister Franchise, Trent Rockets Sign Tim David Ahead Of The Hundred 2026

The RCB power-hitter remains to be one of the most wanted players in franchise cricket.

Tim David, one of the most ‘in-demand’ power hitters in the shortest format of the game has been signed by Trent Rockets for The Hundred 2026. The decision comes a few days before the deadline for each franchise to announce the retentions and pre-signings ahead of the season.

The Australian batter has played in three seasons of The Hundred till date, each of the three seasons with the Southern Brave. That being said, the 29-year-old has not been a part of the competition for the last two seasons, and will make a comeback via a different franchise in 2026.

Out of all the franchise leagues, The Hundred is one, in which RCB batter Tim David would like to get a strong footing. In 17 matches across three seasons till now, David has managed not more than 196 runs at an average below 20. But he has struck at 170.43, which the Trent Rockets will be happy looking at.

🚀 Signing up two current IPL champions!



Trent Rockets have retained England captain Nat Sciver-Brunt and signed Australian big-hitter Tim David ahead of The Hundred in 2026.



🗞️ https://t.co/Tztg2mTAzY#TheHundred pic.twitter.com/wQSE4oETBq — Nottinghamshire CCC (@TrentBridge) January 12, 2026

Why the RCB Star Will Be a Superb Addition

Tim David will be a value addition for the Trent Rockets ahead of the next season of The Hundred. Though they ended as the runners-up in the 2025 season, Marcus Stoinis was the only batter with some firepower towards the back end of the innings.

Having Tim David in the middle will strengthen their batting unit, which will allow them to post competitive totals throughout the season. David has a strike-rate of 162.45 in the shortest format of the game, and can pack a punch.

The 29-year-old has started playing at No.4 for Australia in the shortest format recently. Moreover, he has shown great ability to sustain his position at four with 219 runs across nine innings at a strike-rate of 172.44. His brute strength has been the talk of the town and Trent Rockets would be extremely pleased to have him as a part of their setup.

