NZ vs SA Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch New Zealand vs South Africa T20I Series?

The SA vs NZ live streaming for the T20I series will begin on March 15.

After an intense semi-final clash in the recently concluded ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, New Zealand are set to host South Africa for five T20Is, starting on March 15. Let’s check out more about the NZ vs SA live streaming, including the schedule, squads, and venues.

NZ vs SA T20I Series Live Streaming Details

The New Zealand vs South Africa limited-overs series is scheduled to begin on March 15, 2026. Multiple key players from both sides have been rested for the five-match affair following a one-month-long T20 action in the mega ICC event. Notably, New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner will handover the leadership duties to Tom Latham for the final two fixtures, while Keshav Maharaj will lead the Proteas instead of Aiden Markram.

Event: NZ vs SA T20I Series

NZ vs SA T20I Series Date: March 15, 2026 – March 25, 2026

March 15, 2026 – March 25, 2026 Venues: Mount Maunganui, Hamilton, Auckland, Wellington, and Christchurch.

Mount Maunganui, Hamilton, Auckland, Wellington, and Christchurch. Local start time: 7:15 PM and 11:45 AM IST.

Where To Watch NZ vs SA Live Streaming?

Here’s all the fans need to know about the New Zealand vs South Africa T20Is 2026 live streaming details.

How to Watch NZ vs SA Live Streaming in India?

The NZ vs SA live streaming for the T20I series in India will be available on the SonyLiv app and the Sony Sports Network.

How to Watch NZ vs SA Live Streaming in New Zealand?

The fans from New Zealand can watch it on Sky Sport NZ, Sky Sport Now.

How to Watch NZ vs SA Live Streaming in South Africa?

South Africa fans can watch the overseas T20I series on SuperSport.

NZ vs SA T20I Schedule

1st T20I: March 15

March 15 2nd T20 I: March 17

March 17 3rd T20 I: March 20

March 20 4th T20I: March 22

March 22 5th T20I: March 25

NZ vs SA T20I Squads

New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (C) (1-3), Tom Latham (C) (4-5), Katene Clarke (4-5), Josh Clarkson, Devon Conway (WK) (1-3), Dane Cleaver (WK) (4-5), Lockie Ferguson (2-3), Zakary Foulkes, Bevon Jacobs, Kyle Jamieson, Nick Kelly, Jayden Lennox (4-5), Cole McConchie, Jimmy Neesham, Tim Robinson, Ben Sears, Nathan Smith, and Ish Sodhi.

South Africa: Keshav Maharaj (C), Ottneil Baartman, Eathan Bosch, Gerald Coetzee, Tony de Zorzi, Connor Esterhuizen, Dian Forrester, Jordan Hermann, Rubin Hermann, George Linde, Nqobani Mokoena, Andile Simelane, Lutho Sipamla, Prenelan Subrayen, and Jason Smith.

NZ vs SA T20I Series Preview

South Africa would be eager to bounce back in the series after suffering a nine-wicket defeat in the T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final. The team currently leads the head-to-head records by 12-8 against the Black Caps, and have also claimed both of their T20I tours of New Zealand so far. On the other hand, the latest World T20 runners-up would look to put up a similar show after outclassing the opposition to knock them out of contention for the summit clash.

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FAQs Section

What time will the NZ vs SA T20Is live streaming start? The NZ vs SA T20Is live streaming will start at 11:45 AM IST. Where to watch the NZ vs SA live streaming? The NZ vs SA live streaming for the T20I series in India will be available on the SonyLiv app and the Sony Sports Network. . Which platforms are streaming the NZ vs SA T20I series? The NZ vs SA live streaming for the five T20Is will be on SonyLiv, Sky Sports Now, and SuperSport.

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