PAK vs AUS Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch Pakistan vs Australia T20I Series?

The PAK vs AUS series will be both teams' final preparation before the T20 World Cup 2026.

Pakistan are set to take on Australia for a three-T20I series, starting on January 29. Fans eager to watch the action unfold in real time will find out details of PAK vs AUS live streaming here.

The series will be the last chance for both these sides to prepare for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, scheduled to commence on February 7. Historically, both have won two series each against the other in the shortest format of the game.

But the hosts are coming off a draw in Sri Lanka, after claiming two T20I series facing the West Indies and South Africa. Notably, they had also won consecutive tri-series involving Afghanistan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in September 2025, and against Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe two months back.

On the other hand, the Aussies will also be eager to start their T20 World Cup 2026 campaign with a winning momentum after enduring a 2-1 defeat against India at home. But prior to that series, the Men in Yellow were continuing a great run of form, clinching five series victories and a draw since the last edition of the T20 championship in June 2024.

Where to Watch PAK vs AUS Live Streaming in India?

The PAK vs AUS live streaming for the T20I series in India will be available on the SonyLiv app.

Where to Watch PAK vs AUS T20Is Live Telecast in India?

The Pakistan vs Australia live telecast for the T20I series will not be available in India.

Where to Watch PAK vs AUS Live Streaming in Pakistan and Australia?

Pakistan: Ten Sports HD, PCB live

Ten Sports HD, PCB live Australia: Foxtel, Kayo Sports

Pakistan vs Australia T20Is 2026 Schedule

1st T20I: January 29

January 29 2nd T20I: January 31

January 31 3rd T20I: February 1

All the matches will kickstart at 4:00 PM local time and 4:30 PM IST in Lahore.

Pakistan vs Australia T20I Series 2026 Squads

Pakistan: Salman Ali Agha (C), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Khawaja Nafay, Mohammad Nawaz, Salman Mirza, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan, and Usman Tariq.

Australia: Mitch Marsh (C), Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marcus Stonis, Mitchell Owen, Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Mahli Beardman, Josh Philippe, Matthew Renshaw, Matthew Short, and Adam Zampa.

FAQs on Pakistan vs Australia T20I Series

When will the Pakistan vs Australia series begin? The Pakistan vs Australia series will begin on January 29. Where to watch PAK vs AUS live streaming in India? The PAK vs AUS live streaming in India is exclusively available on the Sony Liv app. Where to watch PAK vs AUS live telecast in India? The live telecast of the Pakistan vs Australia will not be available in India.

