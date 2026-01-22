Pakistan Deliberately Slows Down To Help Zimbabwe In U19 World Cup To Spark Controversy

Pakistan are through to the U19 World Cup Super Six.

The latest Pakistan vs Zimbabwe match in the ICC U19 World Cup has sparked debate among the fans. Allegedly, the former team intentionally slowed down the run-scoring rate against the latter to allow them a qualification spot for the Super Sixes of the event.

Why Pakistan Slowed Their Innings Against Zimbabwe in U19 World Cup?

After opting to field first, Pakistan bundled out Zimbabwe for just 128 runs under 36 overs. In response, the team also reached 84/2 in the 14th over of the chase. But since then, the well-set batters, including the swashbuckling opener Sameer Minhas and Ahmed Hussain, took 74 more balls to score the remaining 47 runs.

With two wins and a defeat, Pakistan’s qualification was secured for the upcoming leg of the tournament. But the strategical reason behind the move helped their scenarios in the U19 World Cup Super Sixes. As per the tournament rules, all the teams will carry forward their points and net run rate (NRR) only against the other two sides from their group, which would also advance to the Super Six stage.

If the side had maintained their usual pace to chase down the sub-par total in fewer overs, the third-placed Group C team, Zimbabwe, could have missed out on qualifying for the Super Sixes. Their net run rate would have faced a major decline due to a thrashing defeat against Pakistan, allowing Scotland to pip them for the third spot.

ALSO READ:

How Zimbabwe’s Qualification Will Help Pakistan in U19 World Cup Super Six?

As teams only carry forward the net run rate earned against the other two sides that are also qualified for the next stage, England will no longer benefit from their massive 252-run victory over Scotland. On the other hand, if Scotland would have made it to the next stage, Pakistan’s NRR could have taken a hit, as they had defeated the side by six-wickets with less than seven overs remaining.

However, according to the current standings, table-toppers England, Pakistan, and Zimbabwe will advance to the ICC Under 19 World Cup 2026 Super Sixes. The phase will be starting on January 25.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.