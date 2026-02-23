Ranji Trophy Final 2025-26 Live Streaming Details: Where to Watch Karnataka vs Jammu & Kashmir in India, Timing and Venue

The Karnataka vs Jammu & Kashmir Ranji Trophy final 2025-26 will begin on February 24.

The much-anticipated Ranji Trophy final 2025-26 will begin on February 24. Let’s check out more about Ranji Trophy final 2025-26 live streaming, including the Karnataka vs Jammu & Kashmir squads and venue.

Ranji Trophy Final 2025-26 Live Streaming Details

The Ranji Trophy Final 2025-26 is all set to kickstart on February 24, 2026. After more than a month-long action for the group stage matches, followed by six knockout fixtures, it is the eight-time winners, Karnataka, and Jammu and Kashmir, who have made it to the Ranji Trophy Final 2025-26.

Event: Ranji Trophy Final 2025-26

Ranji Trophy Final 2025-26 Date: February 24, 2026 – February 28, 2026.

February 24, 2026 – February 28, 2026. Venue: KSCA Hubli Cricket Ground.

KSCA Hubli Cricket Ground. Local start time: 9:30 AM IST.

Where To Watch Ranji Trophy Final 2025-26 Live?

Here’s all fans need to know about Karnataka vs Jammu & Kashmir Ranji Trophy Final 2025-26 Live Streaming Details.

How to Watch Ranji Trophy Final 2025-26 in India

Platform: JioHotstar

JioHotstar TV: Star Sports Network

Ranji Trophy Final 2025-26 Squads: Karnataka vs Jammu & Kashmir

Karnataka: Devdutt Padikkal (C), KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Smaran Ravichandran, Shreyas Gopal, Kruthik Krishna (WK), Vidyadhar Patil, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Shikhar Shetty, Prasidh Krishna, Vidhwath Kaverappa, KV Aneesh, Mohsin Khan, M. Venkatesh, KL Shrijith, and Dhruv Prabhakar.

Jammu and Kashmir: Paras Dogra (C), Shubham Khajuria, Yawer Hassan, Shubham Pundir, Abdul Samad, Kanhaiya Wadhawan (WK), Abid Mushtaq, Auqib Nabi, Vanshaj Sharma, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Sunil Kumar, Sahil Lotra, Dikshant Kundal, Lone Nasir Muzaffar, Vivrant Sharma, Umran Malik, Mujtaba Yousuf, Musaif Ajaz, Qamran Iqbal, Rohit K. Sharma, and Umar Nazir Mir.

Ranji Trophy Final 2025-26 Preview

The Ranji Trophy Final 2025-26 promises an exciting clash between two of the best teams of the edition. The second-most successful side, Karnataka, will be looking forward to adding yet another Ranji title in their cabinet, under their new skipper, Devdutt Padikkal. On the other hand, Jammu and Kashmir are awaiting to script history after qualifying for their maiden final in India’s prestigious red-ball tournament.

Both teams have had an impressive outing in the league stage of the event, finishing in second place of the group, respectively, with three wins and draws each and a defeat. The first-time finalists, Jammu and Kashmir, produced a stunning turnaround to defeat Bengal in the semi-final. Meanwhile, Karnataka, who had last won the silverware in 2014-15, have secured two close victories against Mumbai and Uttarakhand in the knockouts on their way to the summit clash.

FAQs Section

What time will the Ranji Trophy Final 2025-26 Live Streaming start? The Ranji Trophy Final 2025-26 will start at 9:30 AM IST. Where to watch the Ranji Trophy Final 2025-26 live? Fans can watch the Ranji Trophy Final 2025-26 live on the JioHotstar app and website and the Star Sports Network. Is the Ranji Trophy Final 2025-26 available on TV? The Ranji Trophy Final 2025-26 will be available live on the Star Sports Network. Which platform is streaming the Ranji Trophy Final 2025-26 match? The Ranji Trophy Final 2025-26 fixture will be on the JioHotstar app and website.

